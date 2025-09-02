EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio 'Reeling and Raging' Over Pop Star's Claim He Is Running Jeffrey Epstein-Style 'Young Woman-Ordering Network'

Vickers, 34, shared the story on her new podcast Just Between Us, co-hosted with sex columnist Alice Giddings.

She recalled being invited to the 50-year-old Oscar winner's home by one of his friends, expecting a party, only to find herself alone with the star watching television.

Vickers told listeners she suspected she was just one of many young women brought to the actor by his entourage.

She said: "It felt like he had this bizarre system. Leo was at the top of it – and his mates would bring girls to the house. They're all good-looking lads, all about a good time, and they'd make sure the women were there.

"To me it came across like a network. It happens a lot in Hollywood – these men have power and don't want to grow up. "They just want to be surrounded by young women."