Leonardo Dicaprio
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio 'Reeling and Raging' Over Pop Star's Claim He Is Running Jeffrey Epstein-Style 'Young Woman-Ordering Network'

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio was 'left raging' after a pop star claimed he ran a 'young woman-ordering network' similar to Epstein's.

Sept. 2 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio is "fuming" after singer Diana Vickers claimed he was at the center of what she described as a "bizarre" women-on-call network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her comments were "like comparing the Hollywood actor's lifestyle to Jeffrey Epstein's infamous operations," an insider told us – adding: "Her accusation has made Leo's blood boil."

The Shocking Claims

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio fumed after Diana Vickers made shocking claims.

Source: Just Between Us Podcast/YOUTBE

She shared the story on her podcast 'Just Between Us' podcast.

Vickers, 34, shared the story on her new podcast Just Between Us, co-hosted with sex columnist Alice Giddings.

She recalled being invited to the 50-year-old Oscar winner's home by one of his friends, expecting a party, only to find herself alone with the star watching television.

Vickers told listeners she suspected she was just one of many young women brought to the actor by his entourage.

She said: "It felt like he had this bizarre system. Leo was at the top of it – and his mates would bring girls to the house. They're all good-looking lads, all about a good time, and they'd make sure the women were there.

"To me it came across like a network. It happens a lot in Hollywood – these men have power and don't want to grow up. "They just want to be surrounded by young women."

Leo Is 'Raging' About The Comments

Photo of Diana Vickers.
Source: MEGA

Vickers said she expected a party but found herself alone with Leo.

Sources close to DiCaprio told us he is "reeling and raging" over the claims, telling pals they were "nonsense," "grossly unfair" and "deeply offensive."

The allegations surfaced while Vickers was advising a caller named Hannah about age-gap relationships.

She used her anecdote about DiCaprio as an example of the dynamics she said were common in the entertainment industry.

Vickers insisted she was not directly accusing the actor of criminal behavior but described the experience as "strange and unsettling."

DiCaprio, who won an Academy Award for his role in The Revenant, has long faced scrutiny for dating women significantly younger than himself.

A source close to the star said: "He's been left furious at being compared to some kind of Epstein figure."

They added: "Leo has dedicated much of his life to philanthropy and environmental causes – these kinds of suggestions are incredibly damaging and untrue."

Photo of Diana Vickers
Source: MEGA

She claimed Leo's friends brought young women to his home.

Vickers, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008, said she believed her encounter reflected a wider culture in Hollywood rather than a unique pattern of behavior.

"I'm not saying it's just Leo," she said. "It's about men who have huge fame and want to live in this permanent playground, where there's always someone younger, prettier, and more fun to hang around with. It's quite weird actually."

The singer also spoke candidly about her own dating history. "I've been with men older than me and men younger," she admitted.

"The younger ones can be hard because of the immature energy – it makes communication harder. One of my last boyfriends was five years younger and I really felt it. That's why it didn't work out."

Leo's Age-Gap Relationships

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Leo felt furious at the comparison to Epstein.

Vickers carried on: "When you're older, you want to put in the graft. You don't sweat the small stuff. But with him, everything was a drama. It made me act younger too, like I was reverting back. It was fun, but exhausting."

Vickers also her aim in sharing the DiCaprio story was to highlight the complexities of age-gap relationships, though she admitted it had been "one of the more bizarre moments" of her showbiz life.

