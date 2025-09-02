'Frail' Donald Trump to Make Mystery Announcement — as Exhausted-looking Prez Escorted Home After Vanishing From Public Eye
President Trump is set to make a "mystery announcement" at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com can report.
The statement comes amid questions and concerns about the president's health, which have skyrocketed after his recent appearances in which he looked "frail" and "ill."
Trump is expected to make his unspecified announcement tomorrow inside the Oval Office. The president has been uncharacteristically quiet and out of the public eye over the past several days, leading to speculation about his overall well-being.
The 79-year-old was the oldest president ever to take the job in January, and he has looked especially "tired" in recent appearances.
He has also been spotted with strange bruising on his wrist and revealed a diagnosis in July of chronic venous insufficiency.
Trump tried to temper the rumors over the holiday weekend, posting a photo on his Truth Social media page of himself golfing with former football coach Jon Gruden.
He captioned it: "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden – A really nice guy, and true character!"
However, internet sleuths quickly questioned the date of the president's golf game with Gruden, pointing out that a week earlier, the Super Bowl-winning coach shared a snap of himself on a golf course in what appeared to be the same outfit.
Strange Coincidence
Followers in Gruden's comment section pointed out the coincidence.
One person said: "Did you wear the same thing while golfing with Trump today?" as another echoed, "Why is the White House pretending like you golfed in this today?"
A third person speculated: "Look, I don’t think it happened. But, what are the odds John Gruden golfed at Trump National a week ago, then golfed there again on Sunday, wearing the same exact fit?"
While one person slammed: "Where's Trump? He's using pictures from this date, pretending he's golfing with you this weekend. He's missing."
Vein Condition
In July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed the president has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that results when blood in the legs struggles to circulate throughout the rest of the body and to the heart.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," Leavitt read from a statement.
She called it a "common condition" in individuals over 70."
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she continued. "An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified additionally."
Mysterious Bruising
Meanwhile, the president has been spotted at multiple events with a weird bruise on his right hand – or heavy makeup covering up the spot.
Leavitt previously blamed the bruise on the president’s repeated handshaking.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she told reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
She later clarified: "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she said. "This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here."
Trump is the oldest person to ever be elected for a second term as U.S. president in history. During the 2024 presidential race, he campaigned on how healthy he was compared to his opponent, Joe Biden.