'Frail' Donald Trump to Make Mystery Announcement — as Exhausted-looking Prez Escorted Home After Vanishing From Public Eye

Trump is expected to make his unspecified announcement tomorrow inside the Oval Office. The president has been uncharacteristically quiet and out of the public eye over the past several days, leading to speculation about his overall well-being.

The 79-year-old was the oldest president ever to take the job in January, and he has looked especially "tired" in recent appearances.

He has also been spotted with strange bruising on his wrist and revealed a diagnosis in July of chronic venous insufficiency.

Trump tried to temper the rumors over the holiday weekend, posting a photo on his Truth Social media page of himself golfing with former football coach Jon Gruden.

He captioned it: "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden – A really nice guy, and true character!"