Nepo Baby Chloe Malle Takes Over For Anna Wintour at Vogue...Years After A-Lister's Daughter's Failed Interview With Fashion Icon
Anna Wintour's replacement has been chosen – and Vogue's next Editor-in-Chief is already ruffling feathers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chloe Malle, the only daughter of actress Candice Bergen, who played Vogue's Editor-in-Chief in HBO's Sex and the City, has been tapped to replace Wintour after nearly four decades at the publication.
While Malle, 39, has been working at Vogue since 2011, some critics have already branded the announcement a "nepo baby hire."
Who is Vogue's New Editor-in-Chief Chloe Malle?
Despite her mother's Hollywood career, Malle did not follow in her footsteps after graduating from Brown University. She worked for The New York Observer before taking on the role of Social Editor at Vogue in 2011.
From 2016 to 2023, Malle served as a contributing editor for the fashion outlet, where she oversaw special projects, wrote features, and was a sitting editor.
Before she was named Wintour's successor, she served as co-host of Vogue's fashion and culture podcast, The Run-Through, and as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue.com.
Anna Wintour's Replacement Branded a 'Nepo Hire'
Despite Malle's credentials, social media critics still branded her a "nepo baby hire" after she was announced as the next head of editorial content.
One X user commented, "Nepo baby as the new Head of Editorial Content at US Vogue…," with a disgruntled emoji as another user noted Bergen's iconic role as editor to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and said, "a double nepo baby since her mother was the vogue editor in chief in sex and the city."
A third simply wrote: "Vogue is dead."
Malle Calls Herself a 'Proud Nepo Baby'
While critics bashed Malle for scoring the coveted gig, the 39-year-old embraced her privilege in a recent interview in which she opened up about her promotion, upbringing and why she's a "proud 'nepo baby.'"
She said: "There is no question that I have 100 percent benefited from the privilege I grew up in. It's delusional to say otherwise."
Like many other nepo babies before her, Malle claimed having Bergen as her mother and Louis Malle, French screenwriter and director, as her father forced her to "work much harder."
"I will say, though, that it has always made me work much harder. It has been a goal for a lot of my life to prove that I'm more than Candice Bergen's daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills."
Malle's Brutal First Interview with Wintour
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Murphy Brown star's only daughter confessed her start at Vogue was rocky – and cringed recalling her first encounter with Wintour.
While looking back at her start with the fashion magazine, Malle said: "I think back to my interview at Vogue and I'm a little embarrassed.
"You're supposed to never wear black. I wore black. My boots were sort of falling apart. And my dress was... fine. But then I threw on a pashmina and an orange beaded bag I thought were cool."
During her interview, Wintour asked what she liked to do for fun, to which Malle recalled replying: "I answered truthfully and said, 'I like to sleep and cook.'"