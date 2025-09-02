EXCLUSIVE: The One Move Travis Kelce Made That Showed Taylor Swift Was Destined to Marry the Jock — As She Plans to Start 'Huge Family'
Taylor Swift knew Travis Kelce was different the moment he opened a car door for her, friends tell RadarOnline.com – adding that small act set the stage for a romance that has led to engagement and plans for a large family.
The 35-year-old pop star accepted a proposal from Kelce, 35, earlier this month in a private garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
All About The Proposal
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had invited her outside after recording his New Heights podcast, saying: "Let's go out and have a glass of wine."
He then asked her to marry him as they stood among hundreds of pale pink roses, in a scene echoing artwork from her album Lover.
His father Ed, 71, said: "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner. They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
According to family sources, both Ed and Swift's father Scott had urged Kelce not to delay.
One insider said: "Travis thought about making it a huge public event, but in the end he realized Taylor just wanted something meaningful. Scott gave him his blessing and told him not to wait."
The couple immediately began FaceTiming relatives with the news. Ed said: "As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they let us know."
Those close to Swift say she was convinced Kelce was "the one" long before the engagement.
A source said: "When she got out of a car with him early on, he went straight around her security to open the door for her. Taylor looked genuinely surprised and thrilled.
From that moment, people close to her felt marriage was inevitable. It was the complete opposite of her ex Joe Alwyn, who would often rush ahead and leave her on her own."
Looking Forward To Welcoming Kids
Swift and Kelce's values now appear totally aligned. Friends say Swift has spoken openly about wanting children soon.
Another insider said: "She wants a big family, and he does too. That's the reason he went ahead with the proposal before the season ended. Taylor is conscious of timing, and Travis shares that urgency."
The couple's relationship began after Kelce tried to meet Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July 2023.
He had made a friendship bracelet with his number, only to be turned away.
Kelce later told the story on his podcast about pursuing the singer.
Swift said: "It felt like a modern version of standing outside my window with a boombox. It was wild, but it worked. I'm glad it worked."
A Love Story
The couple quietly dated before going public in September 2023, when Swift was seen cheering Kelce at a Chiefs game.
He later admitted: "Everybody around me telling me: Don't f--- this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah – got it."
Since then, Swift has described Kelce as the "good kind of crazy" and a "human exclamation mark."
He has called her "mind-blowing" and said she makes him "the happiest guy in the world."
Swift's friends point to his loyalty – he still spends weekends with the same friends he had at four – and his devotion to his mother Donna as signs he'll be a perfect husband.
As one insider put it: "Travis is strong enough to take on every part of her world. She's never had that before."