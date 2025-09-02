EXCLUSIVE: The One Move Travis Kelce Made That Showed Taylor Swift Was Destined to Marry the Jock — As She Plans to Start 'Huge Family'

According to family sources, both Ed and Swift's father Scott had urged Kelce not to delay.

One insider said: "Travis thought about making it a huge public event, but in the end he realized Taylor just wanted something meaningful. Scott gave him his blessing and told him not to wait."

The couple immediately began FaceTiming relatives with the news. Ed said: "As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they let us know."

Those close to Swift say she was convinced Kelce was "the one" long before the engagement.

A source said: "When she got out of a car with him early on, he went straight around her security to open the door for her. Taylor looked genuinely surprised and thrilled.

From that moment, people close to her felt marriage was inevitable. It was the complete opposite of her ex Joe Alwyn, who would often rush ahead and leave her on her own."