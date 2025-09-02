Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The One Move Travis Kelce Made That Showed Taylor Swift Was Destined to Marry the Jock — As She Plans to Start 'Huge Family'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

One bold move by Travis Kelce proved Taylor Swift was meant to marry him as she planned a big family.

Sept. 2 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Sept. 2 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift knew Travis Kelce was different the moment he opened a car door for her, friends tell RadarOnline.com – adding that small act set the stage for a romance that has led to engagement and plans for a large family.

The 35-year-old pop star accepted a proposal from Kelce, 35, earlier this month in a private garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

All About The Proposal

Photo of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: @taylorswift/instagram/MEGA

Kelce proposed to Swift in a rose-filled garden in Missouri.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had invited her outside after recording his New Heights podcast, saying: "Let's go out and have a glass of wine."

He then asked her to marry him as they stood among hundreds of pale pink roses, in a scene echoing artwork from her album Lover.

His father Ed, 71, said: "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner. They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

photo travis kelce and taylor swift
Source: @killatrav/Instagram

Taylor's dad and Kelce's father blessed the private proposal.

According to family sources, both Ed and Swift's father Scott had urged Kelce not to delay.

One insider said: "Travis thought about making it a huge public event, but in the end he realized Taylor just wanted something meaningful. Scott gave him his blessing and told him not to wait."

The couple immediately began FaceTiming relatives with the news. Ed said: "As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they let us know."

Those close to Swift say she was convinced Kelce was "the one" long before the engagement.

A source said: "When she got out of a car with him early on, he went straight around her security to open the door for her. Taylor looked genuinely surprised and thrilled.

From that moment, people close to her felt marriage was inevitable. It was the complete opposite of her ex Joe Alwyn, who would often rush ahead and leave her on her own."

Looking Forward To Welcoming Kids

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis popped the question after recording his podcast.

Swift and Kelce's values now appear totally aligned. Friends say Swift has spoken openly about wanting children soon.

Another insider said: "She wants a big family, and he does too. That's the reason he went ahead with the proposal before the season ended. Taylor is conscious of timing, and Travis shares that urgency."

The couple's relationship began after Kelce tried to meet Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July 2023.

He had made a friendship bracelet with his number, only to be turned away.

Kelce later told the story on his podcast about pursuing the singer.

Swift said: "It felt like a modern version of standing outside my window with a boombox. It was wild, but it worked. I'm glad it worked."

A Love Story

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The couple went public after a Chiefs game in September 2023.

The couple quietly dated before going public in September 2023, when Swift was seen cheering Kelce at a Chiefs game.

He later admitted: "Everybody around me telling me: Don't f--- this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah – got it."

Since then, Swift has described Kelce as the "good kind of crazy" and a "human exclamation mark."

He has called her "mind-blowing" and said she makes him "the happiest guy in the world."

Swift's friends point to his loyalty – he still spends weekends with the same friends he had at four – and his devotion to his mother Donna as signs he'll be a perfect husband.

As one insider put it: "Travis is strong enough to take on every part of her world. She's never had that before."

