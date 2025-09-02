EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Luxury New Prison Quarters Revealed — After Trafficking Madam Brazenly Moaned About Prisoners' 'Loud Sex' At Last Jail
Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security Texas prison with open grounds, gardening programs and even puppies to care for – months after the convicted sex trafficker complained that fellow inmates at her previous jail were having "loud sex" in front of her, and now RadarOnline.com has all the details of her plush new prison life.
The 63-year-old, who was sentenced to 20 years in 2022 for recruiting underage girls for pedophile sex trafficking financier Jeffrey Epstein, was recently transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida to Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a sprawling 37-acre facility near Houston that houses white-collar offenders.
All About Ghislaine's Move
The shift has drawn outrage from victims who say the disgraced socialite is being granted leniency unfit for her crimes.
A prison source said: "At Tallahassee, transgender inmates would have sex openly. The noise at night kept her awake and drove her crazy.
"She was always complaining to guards about not being able to sleep, and other prisoners said she would march around grumbling about it. "People started laughing at how often she went on about it."
Another insider said Maxwell complained about the meals too.
"She's a vegetarian and was always insisting she was starving. She would complain about moldy meals and not getting enough protein. While other inmates just put up with it, Ghislaine kept filing grievance after grievance." they added.
The Conditions At The Prison
At Bryan, conditions are strikingly different. Inmates can buy L'Oréal anti-aging cream or nailcare products at the commissary, take yoga and Pilates classes, and sign up for language or gardening courses.
Prisoners can also roam the site with little perimeter fencing, play football and volleyball, or take part in "assert yourself" rehabilitation sessions. The facility also boasts a gym and weight-loss programs.
Maxwell's new cell neighbors include Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 40, and former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, 50.
Past residents have included Michelle Janavs, the Hot Pockets heiress jailed in the U.S. college admissions scandal and Lea Fastow, wife of Enron's former chief financial officer.
Victims of Epstein and Maxwell condemned the move.
One said: "Ghislaine Maxwell is a sexual predator who abused children, yet she has been moved into a minimum-security luxury facility without any notice to survivors. "It feels like a cover-up and a betrayal of justice."
Prison officials argued Maxwell's safety had been under threat at Tallahassee, where chronic staff shortages left her vulnerable.
A source familiar with her case said: "Officers knew they didn't have the staff to protect her. "In places like the dining hall there were hardly any guards, and they were worried something might happen to her."
Conditions in the Florida facility were said to be dire – with broken air conditioning, black mold in showers and even shortages of chemotherapy drugs. One inmate reportedly waited 24 hours for treatment after suffering a compound fracture.
Fearful Of Other Inmates
Maxwell had previously told associates she feared for her life there after informing on violent inmates.
Despite the tensions, she busied herself teaching Pilates and etiquette, and worked in the library filing complaints, including over not being given paper for legal correspondence.
At Bryan, she must still rise for 6am roll call, wear khaki fatigues and earn less than $2 an hour in prison jobs. But the setting is described by insiders as "modern and comfortable."
Donald Trump, 79, has been asked about granting Maxwell a potential pardon and the 79-year-old U.S. president replied: "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody's approached me with it."