EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Luxury New Prison Quarters Revealed — After Trafficking Madam Brazenly Moaned About Prisoners' 'Loud Sex' At Last Jail

The 63-year-old, who was sentenced to 20 years in 2022 for recruiting underage girls for pedophile sex trafficking financier Jeffrey Epstein , was recently transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida to Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a sprawling 37-acre facility near Houston that houses white-collar offenders.

Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security Texas prison with open grounds, gardening programs and even puppies to care for – months after the convicted sex trafficker complained that fellow inmates at her previous jail were having "loud sex" in front of her, and now RadarOnline.com has all the details of her plush new prison life.

Ghislaine Maxwell walks through the open grounds of her new Texas prison.

The shift has drawn outrage from victims who say the disgraced socialite is being granted leniency unfit for her crimes.

A prison source said: "At Tallahassee, transgender inmates would have sex openly. The noise at night kept her awake and drove her crazy.

"She was always complaining to guards about not being able to sleep, and other prisoners said she would march around grumbling about it. "People started laughing at how often she went on about it."

Another insider said Maxwell complained about the meals too.

"She's a vegetarian and was always insisting she was starving. She would complain about moldy meals and not getting enough protein. While other inmates just put up with it, Ghislaine kept filing grievance after grievance." they added.