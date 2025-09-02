Howard Stern's Cancellation Bombshell — Shock Jock Delays Anticipated SiriusXM Show's Return Due to 'Frustrations' Over a 'New Contract'

On Instagram, after weeks of teasing the show's return following a summer break, Stern, 71, posted a message saying: "Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8."

According to the Daily Mail, the decision to push back the date had to do with his monster $500million contract coming to an end.

The site reported how the shock jock sent an "out of the blue" email to his 95 employees on Labor Day announcing the news.

An insider claimed Stern's decision was a result of "frustrations over the new contract" he's been negotiating with the company.

Before pushing back the date, Stern, who hasn't confirmed or denied any of the rumors regarding his future, posted a cryptic video to his Instagram.

In a 45-second clip shared on Instagram, video clips of recent headlines about Stern, a narrator said: "Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on—or who to trust."

The voiceover continues: "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2."