Howard Stern's Cancellation Bombshell — Shock Jock Delays Anticipated SiriusXM Show's Return Due to 'Frustrations' Over a 'New Contract'
Howard Stern has delayed his show's big return as rumors about his iconic show getting axed ramp up.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shock jock "pushed back" the date of his anticipated show's return at the last minute and as rumors about his negotiations with SiriusXM continue to swirl.
The Bombshell Cancellation
On Instagram, after weeks of teasing the show's return following a summer break, Stern, 71, posted a message saying: "Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8."
According to the Daily Mail, the decision to push back the date had to do with his monster $500million contract coming to an end.
The site reported how the shock jock sent an "out of the blue" email to his 95 employees on Labor Day announcing the news.
An insider claimed Stern's decision was a result of "frustrations over the new contract" he's been negotiating with the company.
Before pushing back the date, Stern, who hasn't confirmed or denied any of the rumors regarding his future, posted a cryptic video to his Instagram.
In a 45-second clip shared on Instagram, video clips of recent headlines about Stern, a narrator said: "Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on—or who to trust."
The voiceover continues: "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2."
'Very Serious Negotiations' With SiriusXM
As previously reported, the legendary radio host is in "very serious negotiations" with SiriusXM about renewing his contract.
A source claimed: "He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn’t want to pull the plug on his employees like this."
A second insider said Stern was debating "parting ways" with SiriusXM – and that his staff recently heard about his uncertainty over his future.
They added the star "will likely sell his catalogue of shows to replay" on uncensored channels.
The Start Of The Cancellation Rumors
EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Luxury New Prison Quarters Revealed — After Trafficking Madam Brazenly Moaned About Prisoners' 'Loud Sex' At Last Jail
A few weeks ago, it was reported Stern's iconic career was finally coming to an end.
A source revealed: "Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it.
"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."
According to the insider, while the star's loyal listeners are expecting Sirius to make a deal for Stern's library, they shouldn't expect him to return to the platform.
An insider said: "As far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary."
"After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it's like they just can't afford to keep him going," the insider said, referring to the late-night host who saw his show axed after CBS was unable to pay his high salary.