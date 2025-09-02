Kevin Costner's New Romance With Billionaire's Ex-Wife Heats Up With Glitzy Colorado Trip — as Pals Insist She's 'Exactly His Type and What He Needs Right Now'

The Yellowstone star has been desperate to keep the romance underwraps but the relationship has intensified over recent weeks, which has made it harder to keep away from the spotlight.

A source said: “Kevin is dating and happy again after a very dark time in his life.

"He has been seeing Kelly. They were together in Aspen in late July.

"He has tried to keep it very hush hush because he doesn't want this to go off the rails.”

The two-time Oscar winner, who endured a difficult and very public divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 51, last year has been leaning into this new chapter with quiet optimism.

His budding romance with Noonan Gores, insiders say, is offering him exactly the partner and balance he's been searching for.