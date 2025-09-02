Kevin Costner's New Romance With Billionaire's Ex-Wife Heats Up With Glitzy Colorado Trip — as Pals Insist She's 'Exactly His Type and What He Needs Right Now'
Kevin Costner has found love again with a billionaire’s ex-wife and she’s “exactly what he needs”, according to pals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 70, has been quietly seeing Kelly Noonan Gores, the 46-year-old filmmaker and ex-wife of billionaire Alec Gores, and the pair both attended the JAS Labor Day Experience festival in Snowmass Village near Aspen over the holiday weekend.
'Happy Again'
The Yellowstone star has been desperate to keep the romance underwraps but the relationship has intensified over recent weeks, which has made it harder to keep away from the spotlight.
A source said: “Kevin is dating and happy again after a very dark time in his life.
"He has been seeing Kelly. They were together in Aspen in late July.
"He has tried to keep it very hush hush because he doesn't want this to go off the rails.”
The two-time Oscar winner, who endured a difficult and very public divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 51, last year has been leaning into this new chapter with quiet optimism.
His budding romance with Noonan Gores, insiders say, is offering him exactly the partner and balance he's been searching for.
'Exactly His Type'
“She is exactly his type and they have a lot in common: the outdoors, sports — she likes to surf — long walks with dogs,' the insider added. "Also she has young kids and he loves kids, so he thinks that's cute.
“He says she is just "chill", which is what he needs right now.”
A second source said: "With Kelly, she has fallen into his charm 110 per cent. He thinks she is very nice, super sexy and likes hanging out with her.
"Kevin can get almost any woman he wants, and Kelly is his target right now and they both are enjoying each other's company.
"It is hot and heavy right now, and the sky is the limit. He's looking to hang out with her as much as possible and she is all for it as well."
Uncanny Resemblance
Noonan Gores strikes an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife.
Both 20 years younger than costner, the blonde bombshells look incredibly alike with similar facial features.
Their relationship comes after Costner finalised his divorce with Baumgartner back in February 2024 after a bitter legal battle.
The former couple were married in 2004 and welcomed three children together. But in 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.
Costner was ultimately ordered to pay $63,209 per month in child support — a far cry from the staggering $248,000 Baumgartner had initially requested.
The animosity also led to Baumgartner being ordered to vacate Costner's $145 million beachfront estate in Carpinteria just two months after filing for divorce.
Baumgartner has since moved on and is currently engaged to financier Josh Connor — who popped the question earlier this year in January.
Since his marriage split, Costner has leaned into single life, turning heads with rumored links to Jewel, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lopez and January Jones.