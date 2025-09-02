EXCLUSIVE: The Battle for Snoop Dogg! Martha Stewart 'Jealous' Over Dolly Parton's New Bond With Rapper as the Two Plan to Release Music Together

Your tip
The Battle for Snoop Dogg! Martha Stewart 'Jealous' Over Dolly Parton's New Bond With Rapper as the Two Plan to Release Music Together

Martha Stewart may have to find herself another best friend soon.

Sept. 2 2025

Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg are forging a strong friendship after both were featured on Zac Brown Band's upcoming album, and it's left his longtime senior BFF, Martha Stewart, green with envy and accusing him of betrayal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the 83-year-old lifestyle guru has a problem with anyone stealing attention away from her fellow cannabis-loving comrade.

Stewart and Snoop, 53, have been tight for years, with the Gin and Juice rapper making appearances on the celebrity chef's show multiple times, and now Parton has also entered the "friends" zone.

An insider said Stewart has grown jealous as Snoop bonds with Parton over Zac Brown Band's album.

"Dolly and Snoop contributed to Zac Brown Band's new album, and though they didn't actually work in the studio together, it's the closest to collaborating they've ever gotten," an insider said.

"They're talking about doing a duet together, and they're getting close in the process, which is a dream come true for Snoop."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, hip-hop icon Snoop has been aching to work with his country idol and has made no secret of it.

"It's got Martha miffed and feeling jealous," the source claimed. "She has no real issue with Dolly, per se, but hates the idea of Snoop getting friendly with another showbiz person, especially one as famous as Dolly. Martha doesn't like to share."

"As for Dolly, she seems oblivious to Martha's upset and would probably shrug it off if she did know," the insider added.

According to the source, Parton, 79, has had a hard time dealing with the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, who passed away on March 3 at the age of 82. They were married for nearly 60 years.

"She's sad and grieving behind the scenes, despite her cheery disposition in public, and she could use a friend like Snoop. He's extremely devoted and insightful, and he makes her laugh," explained the source.

"She would love to make beautiful music with him. She thinks he's very talented and kindhearted, too. She's having fun getting to know him better and can't wait to get in the studio with him and watch him do his magic."

