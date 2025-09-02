EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Kate Middleton Erupt as Future Queen is 'Under Enormous Amount of Pressure to Work Even More' Despite 'Difficult Return' to Royal Duties Following Cancer Battle

In late July, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids were spotted sailing on a yacht off the coast of Kefalonia, Greece, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The brief trip represented a much-needed respite from Middleton's busy month, which had already included attending a state banquet with French President Emmanuel Macron, presenting the trophies at the Wimbledon finals, and curating a special exhibition at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Her schedule has been packed as cancer-stricken King Charles continues to unload more of his responsibilities on the future king and queen. After announcing her remission from cancer in January, "Kate has been easing back in and taking breaks when she needs to, but there's no getting away from the fact that the days are very long," claimed a source. "She's under an enormous amount of pressure to work even more, because she doesn't want to let Charles down."