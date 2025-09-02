'Where's His Muscles Gone?': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fears Explode — as He Shows Off Sudden Skinny Frame at Premiere of Latest Movie

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 53, has shifted significant weight and muscle, looking almost unrecognizable, as he promoted his new move at the Venice Film Festival .

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has sparked huge health fears after showing off his dramatically slimmed down physique on the red carpet.

Johnson shed weight in order not to be 'pigeon-holed' in Hollywood.

Taking to social media, fans were quick to express concern for the former wrestler.

One user said: "He looks sick to me," while a second chimed in: "Bro literally deflated."

A third commented: "He looks like a completely different person," as a fourth added: "The Rock became The Pebble."

However, some fans applauded his new look.

One person wrote: "He still looks amazing." Another fan added: "Still fine." A third follower commented: "He looks the best this way."