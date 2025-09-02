'Where's His Muscles Gone?': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fears Explode — as He Shows Off Sudden Skinny Frame at Premiere of Latest Movie
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has sparked huge health fears after showing off his dramatically slimmed down physique on the red carpet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 53, has shifted significant weight and muscle, looking almost unrecognizable, as he promoted his new move at the Venice Film Festival.
Slimmed Down
Taking to social media, fans were quick to express concern for the former wrestler.
One user said: "He looks sick to me," while a second chimed in: "Bro literally deflated."
A third commented: "He looks like a completely different person," as a fourth added: "The Rock became The Pebble."
However, some fans applauded his new look.
One person wrote: "He still looks amazing." Another fan added: "Still fine." A third follower commented: "He looks the best this way."
'He Looks Amazing'
Amid the varying conspiracy theories as to why he’s shed so much weight, the reality is the Moana star slimmed down for his role in The Smashing Machine, the film which premiered in Venice.
The movie centres on the true story of Mark Kerr, a former college wrestler who battled trauma and drug addiction during the early years of the UFC, who is played by Johnson.
The action star said he didn't want to be put into a box when it came to the kind of roles he can portray simply based on his muscle mass, therefore he challenged himself to lose it so that he could play more dramatic roles.
'Best Friend' Emily
The actor gave credit to co-star Emily Blunt, 42, who was also there for his journey of preparing for the role.
He said: "I've been very close with Emily and shared a lot of everything that I've gone through, and she said, 'That place is what you love to do, which is acting — and you have me — so let's do this together.'
"So that transformation could not have happened without my best friend being there to support and encourage me."
The star admitted that the entertainment industry can often "pigeon-hole" actors into a specific "lane," which frustrated him, however Blunt changed his mindset when she told him, "you can (do something different)"
The actor had a strong yearning to try something new and he acted upon it.
He added: "This transformation was something I was really hungry to do."
He continued: "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I've had over the years and to make the films that I've made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?'"
Johnson received a 15-minute standing ovation after the screening of the film during Monday's premiere, which saw the WWE icon visibly moved by the reaction.
According to insiders, the movie had one of the most emotional Venice Film Festival premieres since Brendan Fraser famously broke down in tears back in 2021, as he launched his Oscar campaign for The Whale.
Now, Johnson could be set to make the Academy Award shortlist himself.