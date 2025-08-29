Gal Gadot Suffers Fresh Humiliation After Feud with 'Snow White' Co-Star Rachel Zegler As Actress Stays Away From Venice Film Festival Over Gaza Protests

And there are fears Gadot's presence at the annual spectacle could spark unwanted protests and demonstrations against Israel, which look certain to disrupt the red carpet on Saturday.

Gadot's co-star in her new film, The Hand of Dante, Gerard Butler, has also voiced his support for Israel and is similarly under pressure to stay away.

Their movie is premiering at Venice this year, which has heavy security in place.

A ring of steel has been erected around the collection of cinemas at the center of the festival, plus there is a visible police presence.

Body scanners, bag checks, and security passes are all being used to monitor delegates and ticket holders.

Pressure group Artists 4 Palestine has demanded that Festival organizers, the Biennale, withdraw invitations from both Gadot and Butler, "along with any artist and celebrity who publicly and actively supports genocide."