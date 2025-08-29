Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing tough questions about his own dental health at the same time as he pushes a controversial campaign to remove fluoride from America's drinking water, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 71-year-old secretary of health and human services has become the leading political voice against fluoridation, calling it an unnecessary chemical intervention despite decades of scientific consensus that it prevents tooth decay.

Article continues below advertisement

The Remark That Angered Dentists

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pushed to remove fluoride from U.S. drinking water.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, both Utah and Florida voted to ban fluoride from public water, with several other states considering similar measures. Kennedy admitted on Fox News without fluoride "you're going to see probably slightly more cavities" – a remark that angered dentists across the country. But he added the increase in tooth decay was worth it if it meant chemicals were stripped from water.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics blast Kennedy for promoting policies that harm low-income families.

Article continues below advertisement

Barry Taylor, executive director of the Oregon Dental Association, blasted about the move: "Dental decay is a disease. Essentially, he's saying there will be more disease." An American Dental Association spokesperson said that halting fluoridation "will disproportionately harm low-income families," noting millions of work and school hours are lost every year because of untreated dental problems. But amid the controversy, we can reveal speculation about Kennedy's own teeth has been fueled by recent close-up photographs of his grin. Dentists who reviewed the images suggested staining and possible gum recession – which can drive sufferers "mad" with pain. One insider said: "RFK Jr.'s gums look diseased, and some people think it's driving him round the bend. He can afford treatment, but the irony is he is making policy decisions that will hurt families who can't." Another source said: "It's become a fixation for him. He talks about dental health constantly – yet his campaign against fluoride ignores the most vulnerable."

Article continues below advertisement

Looking At His Gumline

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dentists warn fluoride bans could cause 25 million extra cavities in kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Dentists, who have not treated Kennedy, have pointed out to us Kennedy's gums are not puffy, which usually indicates severe disease, but admitted there is evidence of recession common with aging. Some specialists also speculated a visible white strip on his gumline was a nicotine pouch, while others thought it could be medical tape from a surgical site. A source close to the Make America Healthy Again campaigner said: "Robert insists he's healthy, but there's no doubt his obsession with gums and fluoride is personal. People around him worry that his discomfort is warping his decisions and personality." Kennedy has framed his health campaign as a matter of liberty and public safety, arguing communities should not be forced to ingest chemicals such as fluoride. He has also embraced fringe claims about fluoride's links to developmental problems – assertions dismissed by mainstream scientists. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called fluoridation one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century.

Article continues below advertisement

Studies About Removing Fluoride Nationwide

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Close-up photos spark rumors of gum recession and nicotine pouch use.