Gavin Newsom Mocks Prez's Wife Melania Trump With Vanity Fair Cover — After Rumors of First Lady Posing for Magazine Sets Off Firestorm and Walkout Threats

Newsom's team took to their Press Office X account to post a mock Vanity Fair cover featuring him wearing a crown, while branding himself "The American King," months after Trump shared a fake Time magazine cover of himself with the headline, "Love Live the King."

The governor's cover also teased, "Hair, Gel and the Art of Being So Handsome." The trolling came after a fake cover of Melania wearing a crown spread online with the headline "The American Queen" and teasing "Fashion, power & the art of saying nothing."

Fox News host Laura Ingraham fell for the fake Melania cover and drooled over it, as she said on X, "Let the meltdown begin. Love it," before later walking back her comments: "Real or not real… hilarious to read the Left’s reaction."

The back-and-forth kicked off after it was reported the magazine's new editor, Mark Guiducci, was considering putting Melania on the cover as a ploy to reach out to conservatives.