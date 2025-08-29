Gavin Newsom Mocks Prez's Wife Melania Trump With Vanity Fair Cover — After Rumors of First Lady Posing for Magazine Sets Off Firestorm and Walkout Threats
Gavin Newsom has grown tired of mocking President Trump, as he's now decided to go after his wife, Melania, by poking fun at her rumored Vanity Fair cover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors of the First Lady gracing the magazine's cover reportedly led to staffers threatening to walk out, despite the publication not confirming the speculation.
Newsom Mocks Melania With Vanity Fair Cover
Newsom's team took to their Press Office X account to post a mock Vanity Fair cover featuring him wearing a crown, while branding himself "The American King," months after Trump shared a fake Time magazine cover of himself with the headline, "Love Live the King."
The governor's cover also teased, "Hair, Gel and the Art of Being So Handsome." The trolling came after a fake cover of Melania wearing a crown spread online with the headline "The American Queen" and teasing "Fashion, power & the art of saying nothing."
Fox News host Laura Ingraham fell for the fake Melania cover and drooled over it, as she said on X, "Let the meltdown begin. Love it," before later walking back her comments: "Real or not real… hilarious to read the Left’s reaction."
The back-and-forth kicked off after it was reported the magazine's new editor, Mark Guiducci, was considering putting Melania on the cover as a ploy to reach out to conservatives.
What Does Melania Have To Say About It?
The proposed idea led to backlash, as one editor is said to have told Daily Mail: "I will walk out the motherf------ door, and half my staff will follow me.
"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we're just not going to do it. We're going to stand for what’s right."
The unidentified editor added: "If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe's, I'll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it."
Despite the drama, a source told the outlet Melania "laughed off" the idea.
Conservatives Lose It Over Newsom
"She doesn't have time," a source claimed about the length it takes to sit for a solo photo shoot. "Her priorities as First Lady are far more important. These people don't deserve her anyway."
The fashion insider added, "She's way above doing Vanity Fair. She's been nothing but kind and works hard… She has her priorities straight."
As for Newsom, he will likely go back to feuding with the president, as he has been doing for weeks on X, mimicking Trump's behavior by writing in all caps and posting random memes.
He has also taken it up a notch by selling signed Bibles for $100 on his merchandise shop... and they're already sold out, which has left right-wing TV personalities losing their minds.
Trump's Bombshell Move Against Harris: The Don Revokes Kamala's Secret Service Protection Weeks Before She Embarks on National Tour to Promote '107 Days' Memoir
"He seems to have found ground, legs with the left by mocking President Trump," Will Cain raged on his Fox News show. "Like the ChatGPT personality, he's just borrowing now from President Trump, copying his style with X post, now he’s even going for his own MAGA style merch."
Texas senator Ted Cruz also cried on the network, recently saying: "Gavin Newsom is very good at being slick; he’s very good at running away from the facts and running away from the record... Gavin Newsom and the rest of the Democratic party exist for one purpose right now, to hate Donald Trump."
"The Democrats like Gavin Newsom, they are boiling, they are unhappy. The corporate media, they are boiling, they're unhappy," he later added, as music blared over his ramblings.