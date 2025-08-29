Your tip
Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's 'Mysterious' Death Update: WWE Icon's Daughter Brooke Visits Dad's Body Five Weeks After His Passing and Confirms Autopsy Was Performed Due to Incision Scars on His Chest

Brooke Hogan Hulk Hogan
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram;MEGA

Brooke Hogan had a chance to say a final goodbye to her father, Hulk Hogan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Hulk Hogan's daughter has finally found some closure after questioning the status of her late father's body, RadarOnline.com can report.

Brooke Hogan had a chance to sit and say goodbye to the wrestling legend during a private visit to his Clearwater, Florida funeral home.

photo of hulk hogan
Source: mega

The wrestling legend died under now-mysterious circumstances in July.

Brooke had been estranged from her father for some years before his shocking death on July 24. Since then, the Hogan Knows Best alum has been searching for the reason why and how he passed away unexpectedly.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old mother of two told radio host and Hulk frenemy Bubba The Love Sponge she finally got her chance to say goodbye.

"It was actually a really nice day," Brooke reflected. "I was able to see my dad, and he looked great; he looked like he was ready for a pay-per-view (wrestling event)."

She added: "He looked like he was ready to go on TV. He was big, strong, hair looking good, bandanna on, Fu Manchu (mustache) going. He looked great. It was awesome to see him."

Autopsy Confirmation

Source: mega
Source: mega

Brooke had been estranged from her dad for several years.

For several weeks, Brooke has voiced her frustration at the lack of information she had been given, including whether or not the wrestling legend's body had undergone an autopsy – and even offered to pay for one herself. Now she has her answers.

Radio host Bubba asked her directly if she had a chance to confirm the medical examiner's incisions.

"You know, my daddy raised me to be tough,” she said. "I had to do what I had to do to make sure that I saw what I needed to see."

She explained the difficult visit ended up helping with her own grieving process: "I feel more lighthearted about it today. I do believe he’s not in his body, he’s in the spirit realm, and he’s in a good place. That puts my heart at ease."

Cause of Death Questions

Source: mega
Source: mega

Now she is leading the call for an investigation into his death.

Florida doctor Gerald Fitzgerald concluded Hulk died from "acute myocardial infarction," commonly known as a heart attack.

Documents further revealed the WWE star also had a history of atrial fibrillation, a common disorder that causes irregular heartbeats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.

But Hogan's grieving widow, Sky Daily, revealed a recent surgery he underwent might have compromised the athlete's phrenic nerve – the nerve that controls breathing – raising questions about possible medical malpractice.

An occupational therapist present at the time reportedly observed the nerve had been severed, which could explain a sudden respiratory failure – yet the official cause remains a heart attack.

"If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick," Daily explained. "It's not something that's an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It's something that wears on you, makes you weak."

Brooke Vows To Get Answers

Source: gura
Source: gura

Brooke believes body cam footage could provide answers.

Brooke has since vowed to do her own investigation into Hulk's mysterious death, and predicted police body cam footage could hold the secrets.

In a scathing Instagram Stories post, she revealed: "I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals, from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative everyone’s been hearing.

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day."

