EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston is 'Ignoring Huge Red Flags' About New Lover Jim Curtis as She's 'So Besotted With Life Coach' — Despite Him Admitting He's Chucked Away Women Out of Boredom and is Estranged From His Son

She and Curtis, who have been linked for months after a string of public sightings, were seen with Aniston's close friends Jason Bateman, 55, and his wife Amanda Anka, also 55.

According to sources, the trip was the first time Aniston openly introduced Curtis as her partner.

But we can reveal Curtis has spoken candidly about his difficult past. In his 2017 book The Stimulati Experience, he described battling chronic nerve pain and struggling with feelings of inadequacy and failed relationships.

He admitted to dating "a new girl every quarter" and wrote: "I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me." He also confessed: "I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."