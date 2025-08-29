Your tip
Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston is 'Ignoring Huge Red Flags' About New Lover Jim Curtis as She's 'So Besotted With Life Coach' — Despite Him Admitting He's Chucked Away Women Out of Boredom and is Estranged From His Son

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram

Jennifer Aniston has ignored the major red flags about new lover Jim Curtis, staying smitten despite his past.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston seems overjoyed with her new romance – but friends tell RadarOnline.com she is ignoring huge red flags in her determination to make it work with life coach Jim Curtis.

The 56-year-old actress has been pictured vacationing in Mallorca with Curtis, 49, a self-styled "transformational coach and hypnotherapist."

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram

Jennifer Aniston flaunted her new romance with life coach Jim Curtis in Mallorca.

She and Curtis, who have been linked for months after a string of public sightings, were seen with Aniston's close friends Jason Bateman, 55, and his wife Amanda Anka, also 55.

According to sources, the trip was the first time Aniston openly introduced Curtis as her partner.

But we can reveal Curtis has spoken candidly about his difficult past. In his 2017 book The Stimulati Experience, he described battling chronic nerve pain and struggling with feelings of inadequacy and failed relationships.

He admitted to dating "a new girl every quarter" and wrote: "I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me." He also confessed: "I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."

Jen's Worried About Jim's Past

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston said Jim's honesty feels ‘refreshing’ despite his troubled history.

Curtis now shares daily inspirational quotes with his 550,000 Instagram followers but his past admissions are "totally at odds with his social media persona," an insider told us.

A source close to Aniston added: "Jennifer is aware of Jim's past and it worries her – especially the way he's spoken about women and his strained relationship with his son. But she's also completely besotted. She tells friends that she hasn't felt this level of connection in years, and she's willing to overlook things others might not."

In his book, Curtis also described being consumed by a romance with a woman he called 'Lucy Lou,' saying he ignored "glaring issues" in the relationship before it collapsed.

He admitted to Facebook-stalking her new boyfriend and spiraling into shame. To cope, he wrote about burning slips of paper inscribed with his "details of shame" alone in his bedroom.

Jen's Convinced Jim Has Done 'Work' On Himself

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

The actress has had trouble finding love after a few divorces.

Friends say Aniston has chosen to focus on the version of Curtis she sees today rather than the man he was in his 30s.

One insider said: "She's convinced Jim has done the work on himself. She likes that he's open about his flaws – she calls it 'refreshing honesty.' Her friends worry it could all be a bit of smoke and mirrors, but she insists she knows what she's doing."

Aniston has publicly engaged with Curtis' work for nearly two years. Last November, she liked one of his posts asking followers: "Is it better to settle or stay alone?"

More recently, she was spotted liking a post about healing after divorce, and she has confirmed she is reading his second book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.

Curtis himself has hinted at their bond, leaving a heart emoji on one of her workout videos.

Their Romantic Pasts

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram

Curtis has hinted at their bond by leaving heart emojis on Jen’s posts.

Aniston's romantic history has included a marriage to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 before his relationship with Angelina Jolie, and she later married Justin Theroux in 2015.

They split three years later.

In 2022, she revealed she had undergone unsuccessful IVF treatment, calling it a "challenging road."

Curtis, who lives in New York with his rescue dog Odie, has one teenage son, Aiden.

Speaking previously about his journey, he said: "I've changed my story from pain to possibility."

