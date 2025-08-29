'It's Basic': Meghan Markle Suffers Awkward Moment in New Netflix Series When Guest Brutally Mocks her Legal Drama 'Suits'
Meghan Markle suffered an embarrassing moment during the latest season of her Netflix series when a guest mocked her legal drama, Suits.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess, 44, awkwardly laughed off the comment made by mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey during a cocktail-making class in the episode, Weekend Away.
Suits You, Meghan
As they got to know each other, Meghan casually asked Payman how he got into his profession, to which he replied he used to be a lawyer in New York before pursuing the craft.
Meghan perked up, asking him whether he watched Suits, the legal drama she starred in for seven seasons.
He brutally replied: "No, no, I don't watch basic cable."
All Meghan could do was chuckle as he explained: "I like shows with curse words and stuff."
"Great, I love it!" Meghan laughed.
Struggles To Separate Herself From Role
The former actress portrayed ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits from 2011 to 2018, leaving the show shortly before her marriage to Prince Harry.
It comes after a royal author claimed Meghan struggled to separate herself from her role and took criticism for her character as a personal attack.
Speaking of her Suits role, biographer Tom Bower wrote in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, said: "Uppermost in her mind was her image.
"Convinced that she was on the cusp of international celebrity, she had become preoccupied with Rachel Zane's character.
"Constantly, she absorbed (Suits creator) Aaron Korsh's vision for Zane, the feisty opportunist with extraordinary manipulative skills. Her own reputation, she feared, was threatened by her portrayal in Suits as an 'unfaithful woman.'"
Worries Over 'Backlash'
'It's So Difficult': Tearful Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Young Manager and Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins' Death Two Months After She Was Killed in Fatal ATV Crash
According to Bower, she asked Korsh to end the affair storyline as she was worried about "potential backlash."
"Korsh agreed, aware that he was not only writing a good story but also Meghan's real-life character and personality."
Meanwhile, Meghan has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her last name after she insisted that she's now called "Meghan Sussex."
Speaking to Bloomberg journalist Emily Chang over in an interview released to promote the second season of her With Love, Meghan show, the Duchess was asked what her real, legal name is.
When Emily quizzed if Sussex is "a last name", Meghan admitted "it's not" — but said she, her husband Prince Harry, and children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, use the name Sussex "roughly or loosely" as their surname.
She then clarified that her official legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
The Duchess said: "My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex for us works as our family name and it's the name we share with our children. Since I've been married, that's what I've been called.
"When I got married I changed my name, but it's a complicated one for people to understand because our last name is not typical in that construct.
"It sounds so silly to say because I went there and I'm American and then you come back and as an American you go, 'I'm so confused!' But it's a dukedom."