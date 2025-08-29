'It's Basic': Meghan Markle Suffers Awkward Moment in New Netflix Series When Guest Brutally Mocks her Legal Drama 'Suits'

As they got to know each other, Meghan casually asked Payman how he got into his profession, to which he replied he used to be a lawyer in New York before pursuing the craft.

Meghan perked up, asking him whether he watched Suits, the legal drama she starred in for seven seasons.

He brutally replied: "No, no, I don't watch basic cable."

All Meghan could do was chuckle as he explained: "I like shows with curse words and stuff."

"Great, I love it!" Meghan laughed.