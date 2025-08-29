EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's UNDERWEAR May Have Sparked Her War With Kate Middleton

Markle was first photographed in nude tights at King Charles's 70th birthday garden party in 2018, shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry, but soon abandoned them for solo engagements.

The hosiery debate reportedly played a role in a wedding row between the two women.

Tatler magazine previously reported claims from friends of the Princess, which involved Markle resisting protocol at her Windsor Castle nuptials by refusing to have young bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, wear tights.

One insider has now claimed: "At the wedding rehearsal, Kate insisted the children should be in tights to stick with tradition. Meghan disagreed, and it turned into a real flashpoint between them."

Photographs from the day appear to show the bridesmaids bare-legged, in contrast to Prince William and Middleton's wedding in 2011, where tights were worn.

A source added: "It might seem minor, but in royal circles tights symbolize tradition. Meghan viewed it as a matter of choice, while Kate saw it as an obligation. Neither was prepared to back down."

A former palace aide said: "Meghan was determined to follow her own path. What started as an argument over tights came to represent the bigger struggle – tradition against independence. That conflict is still unresolved."