EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's UNDERWEAR May Have Sparked Her War With Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has reignited speculation about her fraught relationship with Kate Middleton after admitting nude pantyhose made her feel "inauthentic" during her time as a working royal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex complained in a Bloomberg interview this week that she "had to" wear tights for official engagements and could not speak openly at the time, remarks widely interpreted as a swipe at royal expectations and, indirectly, at the Princess of Wales, 43, who has long observed the convention.
Meghan Slams Royal Pantyhose Tradition
A source familiar with the Sussexes claimed: "Meghan disliked being told how to dress from the start. She thought pantyhose were old-fashioned and uncomfortable, yet felt pushed into wearing them at events with senior royals. That pressure to fall in line only deepened the strain with Kate."
While there was no strict dress code, Queen Elizabeth was believed to prefer female royals to wear tights in public.
Middleton was known for her loyalty to the look, often opting for affordable sheer hosiery from John Lewis.
Wedding Row With Kate Traced To Hosiery Clash
Markle was first photographed in nude tights at King Charles's 70th birthday garden party in 2018, shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry, but soon abandoned them for solo engagements.
The hosiery debate reportedly played a role in a wedding row between the two women.
Tatler magazine previously reported claims from friends of the Princess, which involved Markle resisting protocol at her Windsor Castle nuptials by refusing to have young bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, wear tights.
One insider has now claimed: "At the wedding rehearsal, Kate insisted the children should be in tights to stick with tradition. Meghan disagreed, and it turned into a real flashpoint between them."
Photographs from the day appear to show the bridesmaids bare-legged, in contrast to Prince William and Middleton's wedding in 2011, where tights were worn.
A source added: "It might seem minor, but in royal circles tights symbolize tradition. Meghan viewed it as a matter of choice, while Kate saw it as an obligation. Neither was prepared to back down."
A former palace aide said: "Meghan was determined to follow her own path. What started as an argument over tights came to represent the bigger struggle – tradition against independence. That conflict is still unresolved."
Duchess Says Tights Made Her Feel 'Inauthentic'
Markle herself framed the issue as symbolic.
She told Bloomberg's Emily Chang: "It was different several years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time!
Let's be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s. That felt a little bit inauthentic."
She added: "That's a silly example, but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true and you're able to show up in that space really organically and authentically – that's being comfortable in your own skin."
Markle Promotes Netflix Show and Lifestyle Brand
The comments came as Markle promoted the second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and launched new "seasonal" products on her lifestyle website, As Ever.
Among the items was a $14.70 orange marmalade, though the site briefly glitched, displaying blank placeholders with "example product title" in place of listings.
Reviews of With Love, Meghan have been lukewarm at best, with some critics slating it as "contrived" and "toe-curling."
But her team quickly teased more product drops, including a "delectable new fruit spread."