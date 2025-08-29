Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Princess Diana
Exclusive

Princess Diana Suicide Bombshell: Beloved Royal Attempted to End Her Life By 'Throwing' Herself Down The Stairs Before Her Tragic Death In Car Accident

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana had dark thoughts before her death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Princess Diana was one of the most famous women in the world before her life was cut short in a car accident, but RadarOnline.com can now reveal the beloved royal had thoughts about killing herself.

In diary entries that were kept hidden for decades until they were discovered in a drawer at Kensington Palace, Diana admitted how much her marriage to Prince Charles brought her to a dark place, especially after learning their romance was all a lie.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Diana Say In Her Diary?

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Diana had suicidal thoughts before her death in 1997.

In one entry, after Diana learned of her husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana confessed she threw herself down the stairs in an attempt to end her life.

She wrote: "Charles said I was crying wolf, and I just felt so desperate, and I was crying my eyes out." According to Diana, Charles was unmoved, ignoring her and going horseback riding. However, this was not the only time Diana attempted suicide.

"I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades," Diana said in an entry. "I was so depressed." Diana also revealed she was "carrying a child" when she threw herself down the stairs.

Diana's eldest child, William, was born June 21, 1982, while her youngest, Harry, arrived September 15, 1984.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana's Hope For Her Sons

Photo of Princess Diana and her sons Harry and William in the front.
Source: MEGA

Diana, in diary entries, revealed she threw herself down the stairs and even slashed her wrists.

"I live for my sons," Diana said in another entry. "I'd be lost without them. They are the light of my life."

Before her death, Diana had left life advice for her boys in her diary, as one entry stated: "To William: My fondest dream is for you and Harry to have a life filled with joy. Family is the most important thing in life. Cherish your children for me. They carry my heart. Let them know I love them and will always watch over them."

Diana also urged her sons to "lean on each other and let love be your guide through the tumultuous waters of public life."

However, the brothers have not been on the same page for years now, ever since Harry bolted from his royal duties and fled to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

William And Harry's Broken Bond

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

The beloved royal urged her sons, William and Harry, to 'lean on each other,' before her passing.

According to royal author Andrew Morton, things would have been very different if Diana were still alive.

"Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason, the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King," Morton said. "There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."

He added: "We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future – that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William's wingman. It's a great loss for the monarchy."

The siblings were last seen together publicly in September 2022, during events marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Priscilla Presley

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Legal War Erupts — Radar Lifts the Lid on Explosive Claims She 'Killed Daughter Lisa Marie' to Control Elvis' Fortune' in $50million Lawsuit

Photo of Michael Douglas

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas, 80, Sparks Fears He's Now 'Basically an Invalid in Permanent Home Care' as He Admits He's Happy 'Playing Wife' With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Diana car accident.
Source: MEGA

Diana died in a car accident at 36 years old.

On August 31, 1997, following her divorce from Charles, Diana died when a car accident killed her and two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.

"Twenty-eight years later, Princess Diana's legacy continues to impact those whose lives were intertwined with hers," royal biographer Ingrid Seward previously said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.