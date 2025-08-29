Princess Diana Suicide Bombshell: Beloved Royal Attempted to End Her Life By 'Throwing' Herself Down The Stairs Before Her Tragic Death In Car Accident
Princess Diana was one of the most famous women in the world before her life was cut short in a car accident, but RadarOnline.com can now reveal the beloved royal had thoughts about killing herself.
In diary entries that were kept hidden for decades until they were discovered in a drawer at Kensington Palace, Diana admitted how much her marriage to Prince Charles brought her to a dark place, especially after learning their romance was all a lie.
What Did Diana Say In Her Diary?
In one entry, after Diana learned of her husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana confessed she threw herself down the stairs in an attempt to end her life.
She wrote: "Charles said I was crying wolf, and I just felt so desperate, and I was crying my eyes out." According to Diana, Charles was unmoved, ignoring her and going horseback riding. However, this was not the only time Diana attempted suicide.
"I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades," Diana said in an entry. "I was so depressed." Diana also revealed she was "carrying a child" when she threw herself down the stairs.
Diana's eldest child, William, was born June 21, 1982, while her youngest, Harry, arrived September 15, 1984.
Diana's Hope For Her Sons
"I live for my sons," Diana said in another entry. "I'd be lost without them. They are the light of my life."
Before her death, Diana had left life advice for her boys in her diary, as one entry stated: "To William: My fondest dream is for you and Harry to have a life filled with joy. Family is the most important thing in life. Cherish your children for me. They carry my heart. Let them know I love them and will always watch over them."
Diana also urged her sons to "lean on each other and let love be your guide through the tumultuous waters of public life."
However, the brothers have not been on the same page for years now, ever since Harry bolted from his royal duties and fled to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle.
William And Harry's Broken Bond
According to royal author Andrew Morton, things would have been very different if Diana were still alive.
"Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason, the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King," Morton said. "There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."
He added: "We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future – that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William's wingman. It's a great loss for the monarchy."
The siblings were last seen together publicly in September 2022, during events marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
On August 31, 1997, following her divorce from Charles, Diana died when a car accident killed her and two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
"Twenty-eight years later, Princess Diana's legacy continues to impact those whose lives were intertwined with hers," royal biographer Ingrid Seward previously said.