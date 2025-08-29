Princess Diana Suicide Bombshell: Beloved Royal Attempted to End Her Life By 'Throwing' Herself Down The Stairs Before Her Tragic Death In Car Accident

In one entry, after Diana learned of her husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana confessed she threw herself down the stairs in an attempt to end her life.

She wrote: "Charles said I was crying wolf, and I just felt so desperate, and I was crying my eyes out." According to Diana, Charles was unmoved, ignoring her and going horseback riding. However, this was not the only time Diana attempted suicide.

"I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades," Diana said in an entry. "I was so depressed." Diana also revealed she was "carrying a child" when she threw herself down the stairs.

Diana's eldest child, William, was born June 21, 1982, while her youngest, Harry, arrived September 15, 1984.