EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Secret Diary Reveals Diana's Desperate Plea Before Death — 'They're Not Going to Let Me Live, Ma'am'
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s secret diary has exposed an eerie plea from Princess Diana before her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Diana, who would have turned 64 on July 1, died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, a little over a year after she finalized her divorce from then-Prince Charles on August 28, 1996.
Secret Diary
Princess Diana’s codename was “The Fire” – and she was a frequent subject in the late monarch’s personal diary.
Based on her writings, Elizabeth was quite proud of the People’s Princess and how popular she was to so many around the world.
In one entry from 1994, two years after Diana and Charles split, the queen wrote: “Diana is very good for the monarchy.
“I also enjoy her fun and clever side.
“Last night she showed me a voodoo doll she’d made of Camilla (Parker Bowles)! We laughed so hard.”
‘So Much Pain’
Elizabeth also detailed her private talks with Diana following her split from Charles.
The queen wrote: “Diana came to me privately. She wanted to know if it was possible to become a nun – to join a religious order.
“She had been hurt so badly, she wanted nothing more to do with the world, or men. She only wanted to retreat into a convent.
“I told her I would look into it, the poor child was in so much pain.”
Of course, Diana did not swear off men entirely following her divorce, and she was with boyfriend Dodi Fayed, the son of Harrod’s owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, when she died. Dodi was also killed in the crash.
Diana’s Premonition
While Diana had been subjected to intense press and paparazzi since she started dating Charles in 1980 when she was just 19 years old, scrutiny and interest in her personal life ramped up immensely following her divorce.
According to Elizabeth’s diary, Diana made a desperate plea to the monarch about press coverage a year before her death.
Elizabeth wrote in a 1996 entry: “Diana came to me in tears. She begged me to stop ‘them’ – she was convinced Charles and the firm wanted her gone.
“She said, ‘They’re not going to let me live, ma’am. They’ll make it look like an accident.’”
The monarch’s entry continued: “I told her not to speak such nonsense. But I saw the fear in her eyes.”
Elizabeth confessed: “I wish I had held her and believed her.”
In December 1997, four months after the mother-of-two was killed as her car attempted to escape paparazzi in Paris, Elizabeth wrote: “We failed Diana. She should be with us today.”
History Repeating Itself
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, referenced his mother’s death after he lost his bid for increased UK taxpayer-funded security for himself and his family.
In an explosive BBC interview, Harry said: “I’m sure that some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, consider this a huge win.”
He further warned: “I don't want history to repeat itself. Through the (court) process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself,” seemingly referencing how the crown failed to protect Diana after her divorce.