EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Secret Diary Reveals Diana's Desperate Plea Before Death — 'They're Not Going to Let Me Live, Ma'am'

Princess Diana’s codename was “The Fire” – and she was a frequent subject in the late monarch’s personal diary.

Based on her writings, Elizabeth was quite proud of the People’s Princess and how popular she was to so many around the world.

In one entry from 1994, two years after Diana and Charles split, the queen wrote: “Diana is very good for the monarchy.

“I also enjoy her fun and clever side.

“Last night she showed me a voodoo doll she’d made of Camilla (Parker Bowles)! We laughed so hard.”