Prince William's Sad Plans to Honor Late Mom Diana Revealed on What Would Have Been People's Princess' 64th Birthday

Prince William has honored his late mom Princess Diana in a very touching tribute on what would have been her 64th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The future king celebrated his mother’s memory by taking on a charitable cause that was near and dear to her heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana’s Legacy

Source: MEGA Diana would have turned 64 on July 1.

William, 40, visited Sheffield on Tuesday, July 1, for the two-year anniversary of Homewards, his charity aimed at ending homelessness in the UK. At the Homewards: Delivering Change Together event, William met with the leaders of six regions – Sheffield, Newport, Aberdeen, Northern Ireland, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, and Lambeth – who are driving change in their community. The event also featured workshops and panels, with teams sharing ideas and effective strategies with one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Charity ’Very Influenced’ by Diana’s Memory

Source: MEGA William celebrated his late mother’s birthday with an event for his homelessness initiative Homewards.

As part of a panel discussion, William joined former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Homewards advocate Steven Bartlett. Brown founded Multibank, a Homewards partner, which connects businesses with supplies to charities and social workers to distribute desperately needed goods like baby supplies, toiletries and bedding. The former prime minister said William was “very influenced by his mother” to take on the noble cause.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana ‘Encouraged’ William

Source: MEGA The former prime minister said William was ‘very influenced’ by Diana to start the charity.

Brown noted Diana “encouraged him to take an interest in why people were on the streets, and why people were homeless, and why people needed a better chance.” He said: "I think he’s changing people’s view of homelessness and what can be done about it. "Remember, his mother changed people’s views on AIDS, his mother changed people’s views on landmines, and I think he’s changing people’s view that you’ve got to think of a homeless person as an individual who has potential — who if given the proper chance, can actually make something of their lives and not as someone to be discounted as a down-and-out."

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to his visit, William released a letter to the six regions participating in Homewards, writing: "Your experiences are what make Homewards unique and powerful. “We have the ability to harness our collective capabilities, expertise, and resources towards this common cause. I am immensely proud to say that your collective effort has already allowed us to achieve lasting impact. “I am confident we can lead and inspire understanding, empathy and optimism that homelessness can be ended. “Focus is also important, and you have identified the groups particularly at risk of homelessness in your locations to drive solutions that show it is possible to prevent their homelessness.”

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA