'It's So Difficult': Tearful Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Young Manager and Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins' Death Two Months After She Was Killed in Fatal ATV Crash

“Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident,” Jenner, 75, tearully shared during a Thursday, August 28, appearance on Fox News. “But for the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it's so difficult.”

The revelation came during a discussion about the horrific church school shooting in Minneapolis the day prior, which left two children dead.

"So when this happened, it really hit me hard," Jenner continued about why the tragedy struck a chord with her personally.

"Because here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can't even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I'll never get a chance to talk to him again.’ That is just so horrible."