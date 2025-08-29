'It's So Difficult': Tearful Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Young Manager and Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins' Death Two Months After She Was Killed in Fatal ATV Crash
Caitlyn Jenner revealed how she's been holed up in a world of grief following the sudden death of her young manager and rumored lover, Sophia Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hutchins was just 29 years old when she was involved in a fatal ATV accident near the former reality star's home on July 2. She was killed when the vehicle plummeted 350 feet down into a ravine after clipping the bumper of a moving car.
'It's So Difficult'
“Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident,” Jenner, 75, tearully shared during a Thursday, August 28, appearance on Fox News. “But for the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it's so difficult.”
The revelation came during a discussion about the horrific church school shooting in Minneapolis the day prior, which left two children dead.
"So when this happened, it really hit me hard," Jenner continued about why the tragedy struck a chord with her personally.
"Because here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can't even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I'll never get a chance to talk to him again.’ That is just so horrible."
"I've been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they're going to be dealing with grief," the former Olympian said about her mourning process.
It marked the first time Jenner had publicly spoken about the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Hutchins.
She previously divulged that she was going through "tough times" a few days after her pal's death on a brief outing, but added, "I don't want to talk (about the accident)."
Fatal Crash
Hutchins was driving a 2013 blue Polaris ATV when she hit the back bumper of a 2016 Mazda 6 carrying two passengers.
"It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff," Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Daily Mail at the time.
“It doesn’t seem like she was following them. I think she just she came up on them and then hit the car."
The sheriff's department sent a drone to search the crash scene in an attempt to rescue Hutchins, but her injuries were already fatal.
'A Fantastic Match'
Jenner and Hutchins met in 2015 through their mutual hairstylist and makeup artist, the same year the star came out as transgender.
Two years later, the then-Pepperdine University student became Jenner's manager, a role previously filled by the former athlete's ex-wife, Kris Jenner.
In 2018, Hutchins— who is also transgender — attempted to address romantic rumors by spilling that they were “two souls that are a fantastic match."
"I would not say we’re dating. I would say we’re partners. I would not use the word ‘girlfriend.’ I would not say the word ‘dating,'" she added on the podcast appearance.
“We’re partners in everything we do. We’re inseparable. We’re business partners. We live together. We share a dog. We share family, we share a life together. We’re not going to [label it]."
A year later, Hutchins claimed she and Jenner were not "romantically involved."