Trump's Bombshell Move Against Harris: The Don Revokes Kamala's Secret Service Protection Weeks Before She Embarks on National Tour to Promote '107 Days' Memoir 

Typically, former VPs are given six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office, according to federal law. In Harris's case, that period ended on July 21.

However, her detail was extended for an additional year after then-President Joe Biden signed a secret directive just before leaving office. It isn't clear why Biden signed the extension, or if he had any worrying intel, and once Trump was made aware of it, he canceled it.

In a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday, the president wrote: "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris."

When that date comes, Harris will lose access to her around-the-clock security detail, along with advanced levels of threat analysis surrounding her emails, texts, and social media. Federal agents will also stop protecting her home in Los Angeles.