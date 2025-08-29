Trump's Bombshell Move Against Harris: The Don Revokes Kamala's Secret Service Protection Weeks Before She Embarks on National Tour to Promote '107 Days' Memoir
President Trump has cut off Kamala Harris's access to her personal secret service detail just days before the former vice president heads out on a cross-country book tour to promote her new memoir, 107 Days, RadarOnline.com can report.
Those close to Harris are worried she is about to lose crucial access to any possible threat warnings just as she is preparing to expose herself to the nation, possibly putting her in danger.
Typically, former VPs are given six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office, according to federal law. In Harris's case, that period ended on July 21.
However, her detail was extended for an additional year after then-President Joe Biden signed a secret directive just before leaving office. It isn't clear why Biden signed the extension, or if he had any worrying intel, and once Trump was made aware of it, he canceled it.
In a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday, the president wrote: "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris."
When that date comes, Harris will lose access to her around-the-clock security detail, along with advanced levels of threat analysis surrounding her emails, texts, and social media. Federal agents will also stop protecting her home in Los Angeles.
Memoir Mocked
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harris was brutally mocked after announcing her memoir, 107 Days, in a video shared to social media.
Her memoir promised to deliver an inside look at her "intense, high-stakes and deeply personal" campaign.
Harris' official X account shared the video along with the caption: "What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. 107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it."
Kamala's Personal Reflection
The former vice president added: "Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days. Talking with my team, my family, my friends and pulling my thoughts together. In essence, writing a journal that is this book.
"With candor and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward.
"In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes the fight takes a while."
Harris teased she wasn't done with politics yet as she concluded her message: "But I remain full of hope. And I remain clear-eyed. I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals. Always on behalf of the people."
Joe Nixes His Own Tour
Meanwhile, her former boss has canceled a nationwide tour of his own. The 82-year-old had several speaking engagements scheduled for the remainder of the year, but now they have all reportedly been axed.
No specific reason was offered for the cancellation, but Biden is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and has seldom been seen out in public since leaving office.
Instead, has been spending the majority of his post-presidency at his Delaware home as he continues to fight the disease.