Priscilla Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Legal War Erupts — Radar Lifts the Lid on Explosive Claims She 'Killed Daughter Lisa Marie' to Control Elvis' Fortune' in $50million Lawsuit

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley is dealing with vile allegations made against her.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Priscilla Presley did all she could to get her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, out of the picture so she could be in control of Elvis' huge fortune, according to a new disturbing lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old has responded to the allegations through her attorney, and she's not happy at all.

Details About The Allegations

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla has been accused of 'killing daughter Lisa Marie.'

The horror claims came after Priscilla accused her former business partners of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging they stole $1million from her.

Priscilla's civil suit accused Brigitte Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" Priscilla into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Kevin Fialko, 80 percent of her income.

However, Kruse and Fialko did not stay quiet for long, as they filed a countersuit demanding $50million and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.

The lawsuit also alleges Priscilla gave her only daughter cocaine, pushed Scientology on her, and rushed to take her off life support, all in an attempt to be the sole receiver of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's $500million fortune.

Priscilla Wanted Control?

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla is being accused of being quick to pull the plug on Lisa Marie to gain control of Elvis' fortune.

According to Kruse and Fialko, before Lisa Marie's funeral, Priscilla said, "I'm the queen. I'm in charge of Graceland."

The court docs also alleged: "After Lisa died, Priscilla demanded that Kruse and Fialko, who only now claim to understand her true motives, purchase the domain name www.thequeenofrockandroll.com." The business duo also claimed Priscilla was "hell bent" on taking out her daughter for good.

They claimed."Priscilla knew that Lisa's death neutralized the threat of Lisa's efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland.

According to the complaint: "Priscilla rushed to West Hills Hospital, and despite Lisa's clear directive to 'prolong her life,' Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted, and before her granddaughter Riley [Keough] was able to get to the hospital."

Priscilla's Response

Photo of Elvis Presley
Source: MEGA

Elvis is said to have $500million to his name.

The lawsuit also contains a copy of Lisa Marie's Advance Health Care Directive, in which she requested "no sad funeral" and also demanded: "I want my life to be prolonged as long as possible within the limits of generally accepted health care standards."

Following the allegations, Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ the lawsuit is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."

Singer added: "These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed."

A source also claimed Priscilla is "not coping at all with the claims, but she’s at the point she’s tired of fighting the lies about her and her family," and made clear the allegations are false.

"She would give anything, her own life if she could, to have Lisa Marie back," the insider added. "It's incomprehensible that she is facing these claims after burying her own daughter."

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

LIsa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.

Both sides are duking it out, after Priscilla claimed Kruse and her partners "preyed on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her, personally and financially, while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."

Per the suit, Kruse was labeled a "con artist and pathological liar," who "meticulously" manipulated Priscilla into the arrangement.

