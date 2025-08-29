EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Legal War Erupts — Radar Lifts the Lid on Explosive Claims She 'Killed Daughter Lisa Marie' to Control Elvis' Fortune' in $50million Lawsuit

The horror claims came after Priscilla accused her former business partners of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging they stole $1million from her.

Priscilla's civil suit accused Brigitte Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" Priscilla into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Kevin Fialko, 80 percent of her income.

However, Kruse and Fialko did not stay quiet for long, as they filed a countersuit demanding $50million and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.

The lawsuit also alleges Priscilla gave her only daughter cocaine, pushed Scientology on her, and rushed to take her off life support, all in an attempt to be the sole receiver of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's $500million fortune.