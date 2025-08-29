Megyn Kelly Slams 'Nasty Hollywood Bully' Blake Lively For Subpoenaing her in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit — But 'Gossip Girl' Star Denies Legal Threat
Megyn Kelly has branded Blake Lively a "narcissist bully" during an astonishing rant at the actress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Fox News host, 54, hit back at Lively after she was allegedly subpoenaed by the Gossip Girl star in her ongoing lawsuit against director Justin Baldoni.
'Narcissist Bully'
Kelly claimed Lively, who has issued multiple subpoenas to various content creators amid her legal battle, refuses to accept that public criticism against her is genuine and not a smear campaign orchestrated by the director.
She claimed her team fought off subpoenas from Lively's legal camp, who were trying to obtain the journalist's private communications.
Kelly said: "We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication," before adding Lively "backed down and has now missed the deadline to pursue her harassment of me and my team any further."
'We Gave Her Absolutely Nothing'
Lively accused her It Ends with Us co-star and director Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, which he has vehemently denied.
Kelly described her legal victory as a First Amendment issue.
She said: "No world would I ever, ever allow my team's communications to be turned over to a third party. She has zero right to nose around in how I gather news or in how my team and I prepare for any show we do."
Kelly added Lively was "unable to fathom that yours truly has developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own. She posited that I must have been ensnared in Baldoni's alleged ongoing smear campaign against her."
Pair Of 'Bullies'
Kelly added Lively "suggested that I was getting paid by Baldoni, or by his lawyer Bryan Freedman, for my anti-Blake coverage, demanding to see all documents reflecting this alleged agreement or payment structure. This is how narcissistic this woman is.
"She actually thinks I needed to get paid by Baldoni’s team to say negative things about her," Kelly said, adding, "I came to those conclusions totally organically."
Kelly then revealed, "We fought her subpoena and won," before advising Lively to "try harder next time."
"I am a member of the press and you are a sad, pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully," Kelly went on, adding that Lively's "fight to harass me and my team ended in her getting nothing."
Kelly also went after Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, 48, calling him "a bully."
She said: "These two Hollywood mega-millionaires think nothing of harassing powerless people on social media who have the temerity to write or speak negatively about Queen Blake.
"Remember that the next time you see Ryan Reynolds trying to pawn himself off as the nice guy. He is a bully, too."
Continuing with the tirade, Kelly said it's "ironic" that "in an effort to disprove that she is an unlikeable bully brat who didn’t deserve any of the negative press she received, Blake Lively acts like an unlikeable bully brat."
However, Lively's team has denied Kelly was subject to any legal action.
Her spokesperson said: "At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly."