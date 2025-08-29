EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas, 80, Sparks Fears He's Now 'Basically an Invalid in Permanent Home Care' as He Admits He's Happy 'Playing Wife' With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas has declared he's content to step off the Hollywood stage and into a domestic supporting role – but his confession has sparked fears he may now be "basically an invalid in permanent home care," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old has chosen to step back from a decades-long acting career and let his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, shine.
Michael's Bombshell Confession
"I just like to watch my wife work," he recently said. "I'm not working. I'm not pursuing work. My golf game is getting better. I have one little independent movie that I'm trying to get a good script out of, but that's about it… I'm happy to play the wife."
The Oscar-winning star also revealed he hasn't worked since 2022, explaining he didn't want to be "one of those people who dropped dead on the set."
A returning highlight for fans was his appearance at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, promoting the restored print of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which he co-produced.
Michael's Cancer Battle
Douglas' decision follows a long and prominent battle with stage IV throat cancer, diagnosed in 2010.
After suffering a year of misdiagnoses, he was ultimately treated with aggressive chemotherapy and radiation – not surgery – to preserve his speech, which led to significant weight loss and a grueling recovery.
He later credited his successful recovery to early detection and described the experience as freeing.
"I go with the programme, involving chemo and radiation, and was fortunate," he said.
"Stage 4 cancer is not a holiday, but there aren't many choices, are there? The surgery would have meant not being able to talk and removing part of my jaw and that would have been limiting as an actor."
That health scare empowered him to reprioritize life - and love.
Douglas' retreat from film follows a career packed with accolades - two Oscars, five Golden Globes, one Emmy and a legacy including Wall Street, Basic Instinct, Falling Down and his MCU role as Hank Pym up to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).
He's confirmed he has "no real intentions" of acting again – though insisted he remains open to "something special" and continues to produce through his Further Films company.
"For now, I'm enjoying my hiatus and enjoying my life," he said.
But insiders are interpreting his words as more than a graceful bow out of the limelight.
One said: "Michael is really frail and knows he hasn't long left. By saying he's happy to be the wife at home is code for the fact Catherine is now basically his care-giver. It's a sad end for a go-getter once defined by dynamism on and off the screen, as well as huge ambition."
Yet Douglas' public tone remains one of peace.
"I say I'm not retired because if something special came up I'd go back," he said.
But our insider said: "Whatever he says, for now, his home truly is his stage, and support from Catherine matters most to him as he's losing the ability to do things for himself."