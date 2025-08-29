EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince William's Secret 'Plot' to 'Cut Off Evil Stepmother' Queen Camilla's Luxurious Royal Privileges After He Takes the Throne Following Cancer-stricken King Charles' Death
Prince William's first act when he assumes the British mantle could be to permanantly oust his "wicked" stepmother, Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can report.
William is not to be happy with how the royal has seemingly "abandoned" her cancer-stricken husband, King Charles.
Earlier this month, Charles kicked off his annual summer vacation without his wife, as she enjoyed a lavish vacation of her own on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean.
While the carefree queen cruised, her 76-year-old hubby, who continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, was holed up at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for his traditional summertime retreat.
Sources said the sight of Camilla soaking up the Mediterranean sun was like a knife to the heart of the dying king, and fear the 78-year-old may be taking advantage of her spouse after he made a deathbed decree that William allow Camilla the run of the palace and its purse — even after he takes his final breath.
Camilla's Run Of The Palace
Insiders further claimed that Charles sweetened the deal by telling William that if he complied with his wishes, he'd be free to finally banish his ostracized brother Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
William, 43, begrudgingly agreed to the terms laid out by his father – which insiders say were actually secretly masterminded by Camilla,
Sources claim Camilla now believes she’s untouchable and is peacocking around the palace, barking orders and acting as if she owns the throne.
It's all apparently become too much for William, who has threatened to back out of his father's bidding.
"William is very mindful of his father’s feelings," a royal advisor revealed. "But there are whispers that he is incandescent with rage about his evil stepmother’s behavior and how she left his pa’s side to party on a yacht. Some are saying William is seething and secretly plotting to cut her out after his father is gone."
Camilla's Trip Was 'Not a Good Look'
Camilla's luxe vacation was deemed to "not be a good look for her" by palace insiders. Charles' sister, Princess Anne, and son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were particularly annoyed.
"Camilla's trip has upset the whole royal family, especially the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales. Princess Anne and Prince William are unhappy about Camilla’s solo jaunt, but William is also worried about the emotional toll on his father," a source claimed.
The Future Queen Awaits
"As he struggles with the day-to-day pressures of treatment, the one thing he wants most is for Camilla to be by his side," the insider revealed about Charles' needs amid his health crisis.
"It is for people to jump to their own conclusions as to why she is not there with him at Balmoral," the source noted, adding Charles had been looking forward to gathering his family together at his Scottish castle after a grueling summer work schedule.
The new worry is that Camilla is getting too comfortable with her new royal lifestyle, and is dead set on keeping her place of privilege after waiting decades to sit on the throne beside Charles. But the king-in-waiting seems to have different plans.
"As far as William is concerned, when he is king, there will be only one queen – his wife, Kate," the insider insisted. "That means all of the jewels and spoils of the kingdom will be at her disposal, not Camilla's."