EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince William's Secret 'Plot' to 'Cut Off Evil Stepmother' Queen Camilla's Luxurious Royal Privileges After He Takes the Throne Following Cancer-stricken King Charles' Death

Insiders further claimed that Charles sweetened the deal by telling William that if he complied with his wishes, he'd be free to finally banish his ostracized brother Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

William, 43, begrudgingly agreed to the terms laid out by his father – which insiders say were actually secretly masterminded by Camilla,

Sources claim Camilla now believes she’s untouchable and is peacocking around the palace, barking orders and acting as if she owns the throne.

It's all apparently become too much for William, who has threatened to back out of his father's bidding.

"William is very mindful of his father’s feelings," a royal advisor revealed. "But there are whispers that he is incandescent with rage about his evil stepmother’s behavior and how she left his pa’s side to party on a yacht. Some are saying William is seething and secretly plotting to cut her out after his father is gone."