EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Prince Harry is 'Extremely Likely' to 'Move His Two Kids Back to U.K.' Away From Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is said to be preparing for the possibility of bringing his two children back to Britain – even without Meghan Markle – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com he could seek custody if their marriage ends.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, has lived in California since 2020 with Meghan, 44, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While the couple has built a new life in Montecito, sources close to the family claim Harry has grown increasingly determined that his children should spend part of their upbringing in the UK.