Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Prince Harry is 'Extremely Likely' to 'Move His Two Kids Back to U.K.' Away From Wife Meghan Markle

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry 'is likely to' move his kids back to the U.K., away from Meghan Markle, for one key reason.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is said to be preparing for the possibility of bringing his two children back to Britain – even without Meghan Markle – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com he could seek custody if their marriage ends.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, has lived in California since 2020 with Meghan, 44, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While the couple has built a new life in Montecito, sources close to the family claim Harry has grown increasingly determined that his children should spend part of their upbringing in the UK.

Photo of Prince Harry with Lilibeth and Archie
Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM

The Duke of Sussex believes Archie and Lilibet need British roots.

One well-placed insider said: "Harry still sees Britain as home and believes Archie and Lilibet deserve to have roots here.

"If his marriage were to collapse, he would be extremely likely to pursue custody so he could raise them in the U.K.

"But it's not just about tradition – it's about identity."

Another source added: "Harry feels strongly that a British education and connection to their royal heritage are vital.

"He would not want to see that link severed, and if push came to shove he would be ready to fight for it in court."

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Meghan Markle is furious about a possible U.K. return.

Royal commentator Grant Harrold also says Harry could be "quite keen" for his children to have schooling in the U.K., telling online learning platform Study Dog: "It's very likely and completely possible. If they have their younger education in America, I'm sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education.

"But then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes."

Behind the scenes, recent talks between Sussex representatives and Buckingham Palace have fueled speculation of a tentative thaw between them and the royal family.

Harry's aides recently met with palace officials at a private London club to discuss the prince's long-term ties to the monarchy.

While palace spokespeople declined to comment, the talks were widely seen as laying the ground for closer involvement between Harry and the royal household after years of estrangement from The Firm.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry’s aides met palace officials to discuss his future royal ties.

A friend of Harry and Markle said the duchess is "raging" about the possibility of a return to the royals.

"Meghan is comfortable in California and has created a secure life there," a friend said.

"Harry, however, feels unsettled. The thought of his children losing their connection to the U.K. weighs heavily on him, and it could become a major point of conflict if their marriage were to break down."

A custody battle between Harry and Markle could become one of the most high-profile family disputes in modern royal history.

And a source with knowledge of royal legal affairs said: "Harry would argue that Britain offers his children both safety and heritage. Meghan would argue that their home is in California. If it came to divorce, the stakes could hardly be higher."

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A custody battle could become one of the most high-profile royal disputes.

Despite the tensions with Markle over his links with the royals, Harry has continued his charitable work through the Archewell Foundation and has made several solo visits to Britain in recent years.

One palace insider remarked: "He clearly wants to re-establish a role back in the U.K. – and one way or another, he wants his children by his side when he does."

