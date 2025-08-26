Priscilla Presley's Legal Fight Explodes After Ex-Business Partners' Claim She 'Killed Lisa Marie' to 'Gain Control' of Family Fortune — 'It’s Incomprehensible'
Priscilla Presley has angrily clapped back at accusations she "pulled the plug" on daughter Lisa Marie Presley in a sick attempt to gain control of the Elvis family fortune, RadarOnline.com can report.
The claim comes as her multi-million dollar legal fight with her former business associates turns ugly.
Priscilla, 80, had previously accused her former partners of elder abuse and financial fraud.
In response, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko filed a countersuit demanding $50million and allege in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023.
"She’s not coping at all with the claims, but she’s at the point she’s tired of fighting the lies about her and her family," the source said.
The insider insisted any claims Priscilla wanted Lisa Marie out of the way couldn't be further from the truth.
"She would give anything – her own life if she could – to have Lisa Marie back. It’s incomprehensible that she is facing these claims after burying her own daughter."
Priscilla's Pain
According to the filing: "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."
The lawsuit states that even though Lisa Marie had a "clear directive to prolong her life," Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital.
Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ the lawsuit is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."
He added: "These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed."
Counter Lawsuits
As RadarOnline.com previously reported in July 2024, Priscilla sued memorabilia dealer Kruse, arguing she and Fialko convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1million.
The lawsuit claimed Kruse "preyed on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her, personally and financially, while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."
Per the documents, Kruse was labeled a "con artist and pathological liar," who "meticulously" manipulated Priscilla into the arrangement.
Messy Money Accusations
However, Kruse claimed in a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Priscilla in September 2023 that she oversaw the star's affairs, and at one point, she claimed Presley owed $700,000 in unpaid taxes and was about "60 days away from financial collapse."
But according to Presley's lawsuit, she claimed she met Kruse back in 2021 and would allegedly send a handful of texts a day, which would say "how much she loved and admired her."
Her lawsuit also claimed that Kruse and co-conspirators convinced Priscilla her former advisors were "either deceitful or incompetent" and making "massive payments ... to themselves from Presley’s bank accounts."