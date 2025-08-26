Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley's Legal Fight Explodes After Ex-Business Partners' Claim She 'Killed Lisa Marie' to 'Gain Control' of Family Fortune — 'It’s Incomprehensible'

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley
Source: mega

Priscilla Presley has countered claims she let her daughter Lisa Marie die.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Priscilla Presley has angrily clapped back at accusations she "pulled the plug" on daughter Lisa Marie Presley in a sick attempt to gain control of the Elvis family fortune, RadarOnline.com can report.

The claim comes as her multi-million dollar legal fight with her former business associates turns ugly.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: mega

Priscilla is locked in a legal battle with her former business partners.

Priscilla, 80, had previously accused her former partners of elder abuse and financial fraud.

In response, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko filed a countersuit demanding $50million and allege in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023.

"She’s not coping at all with the claims, but she’s at the point she’s tired of fighting the lies about her and her family," the source said.

The insider insisted any claims Priscilla wanted Lisa Marie out of the way couldn't be further from the truth.

"She would give anything – her own life if she could – to have Lisa Marie back. It’s incomprehensible that she is facing these claims after burying her own daughter."

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla's Pain

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: mega

She was accused of trying to gain control of the family fortune.

According to the filing: "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."

The lawsuit states that even though Lisa Marie had a "clear directive to prolong her life," Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital.

Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ the lawsuit is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."

He added: "These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed."

Article continues below advertisement

Counter Lawsuits

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley
Source: mega

Lisa Marie died in 2023.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported in July 2024, Priscilla sued memorabilia dealer Kruse, arguing she and Fialko convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1million.

The lawsuit claimed Kruse "preyed on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her, personally and financially, while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."

Per the documents, Kruse was labeled a "con artist and pathological liar," who "meticulously" manipulated Priscilla into the arrangement.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Wife Amal Spark New Marriage Crisis Rumors: 'She is at the End of Her Rope'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: Taylor Swift's Bombshell Engagement Upstages Royal's 'Disappointing' Netflix Return in 'Karmic Payback'

Messy Money Accusations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

lisa marie presley
Source: mega

Priscilla's lawyers said there is 'no validity' to the claim.

However, Kruse claimed in a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Priscilla in September 2023 that she oversaw the star's affairs, and at one point, she claimed Presley owed $700,000 in unpaid taxes and was about "60 days away from financial collapse."

But according to Presley's lawsuit, she claimed she met Kruse back in 2021 and would allegedly send a handful of texts a day, which would say "how much she loved and admired her."

Her lawsuit also claimed that Kruse and co-conspirators convinced Priscilla her former advisors were "either deceitful or incompetent" and making "massive payments ... to themselves from Presley’s bank accounts."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.