Meghan Markle's 'Pain and Anger' Laid Bare — 'Diva Duchess' Displays 'Small but Powerful Body Language Moment' While Discussing Her Time Living In London... as Rift With Royal Family Rages On

Markle, 44, opened up more about her royal wedding to Prince Harry, their children and her life in London before the family left for sunny California.

Celebrity body language expert Judi James dissected Markle’s show With Love, Meghan, which recently premiered on Netflix.

James explained: "Her body language signals throughout the series have all been based on idyllic, blissful happiness and love. She even uses the word ‘love’ like her flower sprinkles, throwing it over her dialogues, sometimes twice in one sentence."

However, she explained: "There is one small but powerful body language moment from Meghan as she shows a telling flash of what looks like pain and even anger when she refers to her time in the UK."

After Markle married Prince Harry, the two stepped down as working royal family members in 2020 and moved to California to raise their two children.

Over the years, the feud between the couple and the royal family has only gotten worse – and by Markle's body language, the pain still is there for the former actress.