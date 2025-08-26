Your tip
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's 'Pain and Anger' Laid Bare — 'Diva Duchess' Displays 'Small but Powerful Body Language Moment' While Discussing Her Time Living In London... as Rift With Royal Family Rages On

photo of meghan markle
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle's body language changes were pointed out by an expert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has become well known for her powerful statements against the royal family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood actress didn't hide any signs of "anger" or "pain" on the second season of her struggling Netflix show.

Meghan's Noticeable Body Language Moments

Markle's changes in her body language were pointed out by an expert.
Source: Netflix

Markle, 44, opened up more about her royal wedding to Prince Harry, their children and her life in London before the family left for sunny California.

Celebrity body language expert Judi James dissected Markle’s show With Love, Meghan, which recently premiered on Netflix.

James explained: "Her body language signals throughout the series have all been based on idyllic, blissful happiness and love. She even uses the word ‘love’ like her flower sprinkles, throwing it over her dialogues, sometimes twice in one sentence."

However, she explained: "There is one small but powerful body language moment from Meghan as she shows a telling flash of what looks like pain and even anger when she refers to her time in the UK."

After Markle married Prince Harry, the two stepped down as working royal family members in 2020 and moved to California to raise their two children.

Over the years, the feud between the couple and the royal family has only gotten worse – and by Markle's body language, the pain still is there for the former actress.

Wedding Talk

During one episode, Markle reflected on her time living in London when she was still an active member of the royal family.
Source: MEGA

On the sixth episode, Markle reflected on her time living in London when she was still an active member of the royal family.

While discussing her relationship with the chef who catered the menu for her private wedding reception in May 2018, Clare Smyth, Markle had a noticeable change in the body language while she was in her garden talking to her crew members.

James explained: "But, standing picking mint in the garden there is a sudden change in her facial expression as she refers to 'When I was living in London.'

"There is a micro-change as her lower jaw juts in an expression of anger or resilience and there is a rapid-fire blink response that looks like a cut-off ritual or a burst of anxiety as she looks away from the interviewer."

During the episode, Markle shared more details about her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

At one point, Markle gushed over the food prepared by the chef: "That was the most delicious meal."

While Markle discussed her wedding, James pointed out: "When she moves on to talk about ‘our wedding’ though her expression changes again to a puckered, coyly happy smile and her eyes go back to the interviewer as though she’s back on track again in terms of happy subjects."

Meghan Talks About The U.K.

Markle did admit she misses a radio station in England.
Source: Netflix

While Markle seems to have plenty of bad memories living in London with her husband, she did shockingly admit something she misses.

In the third episode of the show, the "diva duchess" told her celeb guest Tan France how she misses a British radio station.

She admitted: "Honestly one of the things I miss the most about the UK is the radio station … Magic FM."

France replied in total shock: "Magic FM. Wow! Sorry to say this to you publicly, but that's such a grandma station."

Markle was quick to reply: "I'll be that grandma."

