REVEALED: Meghan Markle's 'Most Brutal' Meltdown Was 'Over Vegan and Macrobiotic Wedding Menu' — And Was 'So Fierce' the Queen Had to Step In

In her book The New Royals, biographer Katie Nicholl alleged: "On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff.

"Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes," a source told Nicholl, adding how the alleged blow-up reached its peak when she "told one of the caterers she could taste egg."

Markle reportedly "got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic."

However, after hearing about the alleged incident, Queen Elizabeth II felt compelled to give her two cents.

The source claimed: "Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: 'Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.'"