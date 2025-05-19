Your tip
REVEALED: Meghan Markle's 'Most Brutal' Meltdown Was 'Over Vegan and Macrobiotic Wedding Menu' — And Was 'So Fierce' the Queen Had to Step In

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II.
Source: MEGA

A royal biographer has alleged Meghan Markle once had a meltdown over the vegan menu at her wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2025, Updated 4:48 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is leaning into her reputation as the "Difficult Duchess."

The royal bride allegedly erupted in a meltdown over the vegan menu at her and Prince Harry's wedding – forcing Queen Elizabeth II to step in and dull the drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photo of
Source: MEGA

Markle allegedly blew up during a menu tasting for her wedding when she could 'taste the egg' in a vegan dish.

In her book The New Royals, biographer Katie Nicholl alleged: "On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff.

"Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes," a source told Nicholl, adding how the alleged blow-up reached its peak when she "told one of the caterers she could taste egg."

Markle reportedly "got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic."

However, after hearing about the alleged incident, Queen Elizabeth II felt compelled to give her two cents.

The source claimed: "Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: 'Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.'"

Changing her Meat-Eating Ways

queen
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had to step in to tell Markle she shouldn't speak to staff in a harsh tone.

This comes as 43-year-old Markle revealed she wasn't a strict vegan in 2019 – just a year after marrying Prince Harry.

Though she had earlier said she deliberately tried to eat more plant-based foods, she explained: "So, over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump, I asked Michelle (Obama) if she would help me with this secret project."

In February, the Duchess of Sussex shocked fans even more by revealing she was back on the meat train after switching up her diet.

On Valentine’s Day, she even posted a plate of burgers and fries sandwiched between her and Harry.

The post read: "I will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips with you forever."

Markle's Many Blunders with Royal Staff

Though the vegan fiasco reportedly required royal intervention, it wasn't the first time Markle has been accused of being "difficult" with palace staff.

Earlier this year, British journalist Tom Quinn claimed she was dubbed the "Duchess of Difficult" even before she and Prince Harry gave up their royal roles and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.

A palace staff member allegedly told him: "She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult – trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system."

meghan markle bath salts netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Markle, who launched her own cooking series in March, admitted to not following a vegan lifestyle in 2019.

The source also claimed: "Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff – she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was.

"One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night."

Additionally, Jason Knauf – a former royal aide – previously accused Markle of bullying junior palace staff nearly seven years ago.

meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess has been called out for allegedly being rude to palace staffers in the past.

And when asked earlier this year if he’d handle things differently amid the media firestorm over the scandal, he replied: "I wouldn’t change anything."

He added: "You know, as someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye, you probably have to take your own medicine sometimes.

"You can’t choose just to take the fun stuff in any job, and that applies to the prince and princess as well as everyone else working for them."

