Meghan Markle 'Using Baffling Name Changes' to Wage Secret War With Royal Family — Who Are Desperate to Strip Her and Harry of Titles

According to a Daily Mail source, Prince Harry and his former Suits actress wife were desperate to ditch Mountbatten-Windsor – so he went to his late mother Princess Diana's brother for advice while he was in the United Kingdom.

According to the site's sources, Princess Diana's brother explained the drastic change would be yet another major legal hurdle for Prince Harry and Markle.

A pal of Prince Harry's said: "They had a very amicable conversation, and Spencer advised him against taking such a step."

Since the ex-royals already have enough legal battles to deal with, they took the easier route and started to use Sussex as a surname.

The friend added: "Harry accepted his uncle’s advice that using the Spencer name would be too complicated. He and Meghan are now using Sussex as their family name. Their children are Archie and Lili Sussex."

