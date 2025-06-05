Meghan Markle 'Using Baffling Name Changes' to Wage Secret War With Royal Family — Who Are Desperate to Strip Her and Harry of Titles
Meghan Markle has been "using baffling name changes" to wage a secret war with the royal family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason the former Hollywood actress and Prince Harry decided to change their surname – as his family is "desperate to strip" the couple of their royal titles.
The First Jab
On Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the former actress caused an uproar after she corrected her longtime friend and actress Mindy Kaling.
In the second episode, the two discussed childhood memories while making cucumber sandwiches for a children's party.
Markle shared while she was growing up, she was a fan of fast food – including chains like El Pollo Loco, Taco Bell, and Jack in the Box.
Kaling appeared shocked and replied: "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it."
Markle corrected her close friend on camera: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle; you know I'm Sussex now."
She continued: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go; this is our family name, our little family name."
Kaling replied: "Well, now I know, and I love it."
The Name Change
According to a Daily Mail source, Prince Harry and his former Suits actress wife were desperate to ditch Mountbatten-Windsor – so he went to his late mother Princess Diana's brother for advice while he was in the United Kingdom.
According to the site's sources, Princess Diana's brother explained the drastic change would be yet another major legal hurdle for Prince Harry and Markle.
A pal of Prince Harry's said: "They had a very amicable conversation, and Spencer advised him against taking such a step."
Since the ex-royals already have enough legal battles to deal with, they took the easier route and started to use Sussex as a surname.
The friend added: "Harry accepted his uncle’s advice that using the Spencer name would be too complicated. He and Meghan are now using Sussex as their family name. Their children are Archie and Lili Sussex."
After the episode aired with Markle's and Kaling's extremely awkward exchange about her name, the site was told the former actress decided to include it to send a message.
A palace insider said: "It’s clearly a warning shot."
Stripping Of The Royal Titles?
When Prince Harry and Markle stepped down as working royals, there was an agreement to stop using the titles Her/His Royal Highness.
Besides using her royal name in the Netflix show, Markle recently caused an uproar when she used the title HRH on a card sent with a personal gift.
In a gift basket for US cosmetics entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, Markle included a card saying: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
While King Charles might not be taking action at the moment to strip their titles due to his battle with cancer, when Prince William takes over the throne, he plans on making the change immediately.
The source told the Daily Beast: "Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't.
"He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him."