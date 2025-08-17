Your tip
Gal Gadot Says 'Pressure' to Speak Out Against Israel Caused 'Snow White' Movie to Flop

Gal Gadot said she was 'sure this movie was going to be a huge success'.

Aug. 17 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Gal Gadot has pinned the box office disaster of Disney’s 2025 live-action Snow White on the mounting "pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel", RadarOnline.com can report.

The comments have sent shockwaves through Hollywood, igniting debate amid an already contentious political climate.

Rachel Zegler, 24, who donned the iconic role of the princess, has openly voiced her support for Palestine on social media while promoting the film.

Gadot, 40, an Israeli actress, reportedly faced a surge of death threats following Zegler’s statements, prompting Disney to increase security measures for Gadot and her family.

In a candid appearance on the Israeli celebrity interview show The A Talks, Gadot revealed her initial optimism about the film.

She stated: "I had really enjoyed filming Snow White and even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler."

However, she also admitted: "I was sure this movie was going to be a huge success, but then October 7 happened," adding that there was now "a lot of pressure" in Hollywood "to speak out against Israel".

October 7, 2023, marked a catastrophic moment when Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel, causing the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals and taking around 250 hostages into the Gaza Strip.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in staggering casualties, with Israel’s retaliatory offensive leading to the loss of an estimated 61,897 lives in Gaza, a number accompanied by an unspecified mix of combatants and civilians, but with claims that half of those deceased were women and children.

Reflecting on the aftermath, Gadot expressed her disappointment that the film was "greatly affected" by Hollywood's pressure cooker environment and ultimately "didn't do well" at the box office.

Snow White had a dismal debut, raking in a mere $43 million during its opening weekend against a staggering production cost of $270 million.

Critics panned the film, labeling it "disappointing" and "confusing", with one harsh review from Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent giving it just one star.

Loughrey stated: "This Disney musical offers nothing to the talented West Side Story star (Zegler) and features a dud of a performance from Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen."

Gadot's patriotism runs deep. Born in Israel, she served as a combat fitness instructor in the IDF at a mere 20 years old, witnessing the aftermath of the Israel-Lebanon War in 2006 that claimed over a thousand Lebanese lives and displaced millions. In the wake of the devastating Hamas attack, Gadot didn’t hold back.

In 2024, during a summit at the Anti-Defamation League, she remarked: "Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews."

Her staunch support for Israel sharply contrasts with that of her co-star Zegler, whose vocal backing of Palestine stirred rumors of on-set tension during filming.

