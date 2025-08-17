Gal Gadot Says 'Pressure' to Speak Out Against Israel Caused 'Snow White' Movie to Flop

Rachel Zegler, 24, who donned the iconic role of the princess, has openly voiced her support for Palestine on social media while promoting the film.

Gadot, 40, an Israeli actress, reportedly faced a surge of death threats following Zegler’s statements, prompting Disney to increase security measures for Gadot and her family.

In a candid appearance on the Israeli celebrity interview show The A Talks, Gadot revealed her initial optimism about the film.

She stated: "I had really enjoyed filming Snow White and even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler."

However, she also admitted: "I was sure this movie was going to be a huge success, but then October 7 happened," adding that there was now "a lot of pressure" in Hollywood "to speak out against Israel".