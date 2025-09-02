EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen's 'Ready to Hit Back' at Tom Brady! Supermodel 'Furious' Over 'Bitter' NFL Star's Parenting Comments as Close Pals Warn Him To Stop

Petulant Tom Brady's potshots at ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on social media are about to boomerang back in his face, RadarOnline.com can reveal – because she's infuriated by his petty behavior and ready to hit back hard if he doesn't cut out the catty remarks.

"People have warned him that Gisele won't stand for it, but Tom's been sitting back and holding his tongue for too long and he can't do it anymore," said an insider.

Sources shared the now-retired NFL quarterback hit a nerve with Bundchen when he commented online that he was a better parent for sticking with the game so long.