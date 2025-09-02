EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen's 'Ready to Hit Back' at Tom Brady! Supermodel 'Furious' Over 'Bitter' NFL Star's Parenting Comments as Close Pals Warn Him To Stop
Petulant Tom Brady's potshots at ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on social media are about to boomerang back in his face, RadarOnline.com can reveal – because she's infuriated by his petty behavior and ready to hit back hard if he doesn't cut out the catty remarks.
"People have warned him that Gisele won't stand for it, but Tom's been sitting back and holding his tongue for too long and he can't do it anymore," said an insider.
Sources shared the now-retired NFL quarterback hit a nerve with Bundchen when he commented online that he was a better parent for sticking with the game so long.
Tom's Parenting Comments
Brady said he was "doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate, and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all our lives."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bundchen was fed up with Brady prioritizing career over family and left him. They're now divorced, and the supermodel recently welcomed baby boy River with beau Joaquim Valente.
Meanwhile, Bundchen and Brady continue to coparent but have different philosophies on how to do it.
Tom's Warning From Pals
"Tom has a different take on parenting than Gisele and he's merely sticking up for himself. At least, that's the way he sees it," said the insider.
"The more he reflects on it, the more cross he is about how she treated him during the marriage and how she complained about him pursuing his passion. He just had to say something."
"Word from Gisele's camp is that she's furious and thinks he's acting bitter and being a nuisance. Since they split, all she wanted was to do her thing privately – but now here's Tom needlessly stoking the fire with these statements.
"Tom's pals are saying he should quit making these thinly veiled comments – or at least he should tread more carefully."