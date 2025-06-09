EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady 'Failing to Get Any Action Off the Field' as Women Find Him 'Whiny' — 'He Can't Stop Moaning About Gisele Bündchen Divorce!'

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady can't get any action off the field, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say plenty of single ladies would love to huddle with the rich, handsome ex-NFL star, 47.

But they mistakenly assume he’s as dexterous on a date as he is on the gridiron – after all, he was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 44.

However, we've been told they are quickly disappointed when they spend time with him one-on-one.

"Word's getting around that Tom's a whiny, flaky man diva and not much fun to be around," an insider told us. "He whines about his ex and it just puts off any potential partners."