EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady 'Failing to Get Any Action Off the Field' as Women Find Him 'Whiny' — 'He Can't Stop Moaning About Gisele Bündchen Divorce!'

Source: MEGA

Tom Brady is failing to get any action off the field.

June 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady can't get any action off the field, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say plenty of single ladies would love to huddle with the rich, handsome ex-NFL star, 47.

But they mistakenly assume he’s as dexterous on a date as he is on the gridiron – after all, he was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 44.

However, we've been told they are quickly disappointed when they spend time with him one-on-one.

"Word's getting around that Tom's a whiny, flaky man diva and not much fun to be around," an insider told us. "He whines about his ex and it just puts off any potential partners."

Source: MEGA

Brady is fuming at his ex Gisele Bündchen, right with new partner Joaquim Valente, for moving on so dramatically.

Brady has been been throwing himself pity parties ever since Bündchen began playing happy family with her fellow Brazilian, jiu-jitsu trainer-lover Joaquim Valente and their new baby, the source shared.

But the NFL great's woe-is-me attitude is making it difficult for him to get to first down – much less to the end zone – with any potential new partners.

"When he is on dates, he just talks about himself and how miserable he is, and women are saying he’s not worth the hassle," our insider said.

They added: "That is never attractive to the opposite sex. It means he’s got too much baggage to attempt another meaningful relationship, or even a fun fling."

So it was no surprise to insiders when he turned up alone and dateless to the Met Gala.

Onlookers noticed him walking by strings of attractive women who would've killed to talk to him, but he was oblivious.

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reportedly ditched the idea of dating the NFL legend.

"Even Kim Kardashian has given up the idea of dating him because he’s wallowing around," our source added.

His friends said unless he changes his strategy, he's never going to be able to get back in the game.

One told us: "He goes hot and cold on the women he dates and they’re getting the message loud and clear."

