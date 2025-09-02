EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Political Love Story Heats Up! Singer's Romance With Canada's Ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 'a Great Ego Boost' After 'All the Embarrassment' From Ex Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is ecstatic about her budding new romance with Justin Trudeau – and the feeling is more than mutual as the hunky Canadian politican is pulling out all the stops to sweep her off her feet and treat her like a total princess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The source said: "Katy's thrilled about this. It's all very new, but it's hard to imagine a more exciting guy to be wooed by than Justin Trudeau, at least in her eyes.

"She's fascinated by politics, and landing arguably the hottest politician in the world is a feather in her cap. It's such a great boost for her ego after all the embarrassment with Orlando [Bloom]."