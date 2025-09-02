EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Political Love Story Heats Up! Singer's Romance With Canada's Ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 'a Great Ego Boost' After 'All the Embarrassment' From Ex Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry is ecstatic about her budding new romance with Justin Trudeau – and the feeling is more than mutual as the hunky Canadian politican is pulling out all the stops to sweep her off her feet and treat her like a total princess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The source said: "Katy's thrilled about this. It's all very new, but it's hard to imagine a more exciting guy to be wooed by than Justin Trudeau, at least in her eyes.
"She's fascinated by politics, and landing arguably the hottest politician in the world is a feather in her cap. It's such a great boost for her ego after all the embarrassment with Orlando [Bloom]."
Katy's New Start
Explained the source: "She says their conversations are way more interesting than anything she and Orlando ever talked about."
The 40-year-old California Gurls singer's relationship with the former Canadian prime minister, 53, was exposed when they were spotted enjoying a flirty dinner together at Le Violon in Montreal.
Later, they were also seen going on a romantic stroll with Perry's dog Nugget, and then Trudeau was seen dancing and singing along at her concert at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Orlando Is Moving On
The situationship with Trudeau comes just weeks after the pop tart and the Pirates of the Caribbean star split after months of trouble and tension.
The two share daughter Daisy Dove, who turned 5 on August 26.
Spending time with Trudeau is worlds away from what she had with Bloom, who was spotted flirting up a storm with Sydney Sweeney and other women at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice.
Justin Treats Her 'Like A Star'
According to the source: "Justin treats her like a star, he's got her on a pedestal. She feels like she's constantly learning new things when she talks to him, it's very intellectually stimulating for her."
Said the insider: "With Orlando, there was always a sense that he didn't have to work that hard since he could have any starlet he wanted. With Justin, it is obvious that he feels like the luckiest guy in the world to be spending time with her, which she loves."