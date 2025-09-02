Shocking newly declassified evidence suggests failed presidential contender Hillary Clinton hid serious emotional and physical issues from the public and existed on a diet of tranquilizers, even as the staunch Democrat positioned herself as a viable White House candidate during the 2016 election race – just as sources previously told Radaronline.com.

Clinton, 77, battled "intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness," said a source quoted in a previously top secret September 2020 House Intelligence Committee report reviewing Russia's alleged influence on America's 2016 election, which was cited by the New York Post.

The disturbing charges were finally made public on July 30 by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.