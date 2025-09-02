EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Health's Crisis Exposed — Clinton Secretly Battled 'Intensified Psycho-Emotional Problems' and 'Relied on Daily Regimen of Heavy Tranquilizers' During 2016 Presidential Campaign

Your tip
Hillary Health's Crisis Exposed — Clinton Secretly Battled 'Intensified Psycho-Emotional Problems' and 'Relied on Daily Regimen of Heavy Tranquilizers' During 2016 Presidential Campaign

Hillary Clinton's health during the 2016 election has been revealed.

Sept. 2 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Shocking newly declassified evidence suggests failed presidential contender Hillary Clinton hid serious emotional and physical issues from the public and existed on a diet of tranquilizers, even as the staunch Democrat positioned herself as a viable White House candidate during the 2016 election race – just as sources previously told Radaronline.com.

Clinton, 77, battled "intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness," said a source quoted in a previously top secret September 2020 House Intelligence Committee report reviewing Russia's alleged influence on America's 2016 election, which was cited by the New York Post.

The disturbing charges were finally made public on July 30 by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Clinton Relied On 'Heavy Tranquilizers'

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

The 'New York Post' cited a 2020 House Intelligence Committee report alleging Clinton relied on tranquilizers.

According to the outlet, the document revealed Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service allegedly "possessed DNC [Democratic National Committee] communications" about Clinton's mental and physical state.

The document was based on interviews with intelligence officers and FBI agents, along with material from a 2017 report on supposed Russian election meddling ordered by then-President Barack Obama.

The quoted sources also charged that Clinton relied on "a daily regimen of 'heavy tranquilizers'" throughout her troubled and ill-fated campaign.

Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama and top Democrats reportedly feared Clinton's health issues could derail her 2016 campaign.

The dossier also exposes allegations that the former secretary of state struggled with type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – and that her health was so "extraordinarily alarming" that Obama and other top Democrats worried it could have a "serious negative impact" on her 2016 campaign performance.

Despite the long list of potentially catastrophic illnesses, the report's sources charge relentlessly ambitious Clinton – a two-time first lady who occupied the White House alongside her president hubby, Bill Clinton, from 1993 to 2001 – remained deeply "afraid of losing" the election and was "obsessed with a thirst for power" that drove her to keep running – no matter the possible disastrous consequences.

Sources said Hillary and her personal physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, lied through their teeth when the doc wrote a "comprehensive letter" to the public, testifying Hillary was "fit to serve as President of the United States" and was in "excellent mental condition," a note that was released on September 14, 2016.

Barack Obama Was Concerned For Clinton

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Dr. Lisa Bardack's 2016 letter declaring Clinton 'fit to serve' omitted mention of alleged illnesses and medications.

Bardack's letter, which immediately followed an unsettling episode in which Hillary appeared to collapse during a 9/11 memorial in New York City, made no mention of her medications or the many illnesses enumerated in the 2020 committee report.

But some of the communications mentioned in the document indicated Obama and other top Democrats considered Hillary's health "extraordinarily alarming" and a threat to her ability to emerge victorious in the election.

RadarOnline.com readers, however, were fully aware of the ex-candidate's rumored medical and mental woes as the 2016 election unfolded in real time.

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

A Washington insider claimed the 2020 report proved Clinton was seriously ill throughout her campaign.

Our bombshell September 19, 2016, report revealed allegations that Hillary was "crippled with devastating psychiatric disorders that result in violent rages," and another just one month later exposed charges that she was exhibiting post-concussion symptoms from a 2012 fainting episode and a blood clot she suffered after striking her head.

"RadarOnline.com should be commended," said a Washington, D.C., insider. "It has been on top of this story for years and has been proven to have provided the truth when so many media outlets refused to publish anything that would have impeded Hillary's campaign.

"The 2020 report proves she was seriously ill the entire time – and clearly lied to protect her candidacy."

