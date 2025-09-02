Your tip
Phil Collins
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins, 74, Sparks Fears 'The End is Near' – Legendary Singer's Body Continues to Crumble Following Health Troubles Including Diabetes, Nerve Damage and Spinal Surgery

photo of Phil Collins
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins has sparked fears as the legendary singer's health crumbles from diabetes, nerve damage and surgery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Music icon Phil Collins is recovering following an SOS knee operation, as insiders said friends fear the legendary singer's body is rapidly crumbling following years of a health-wrecking lifestyle and a doctor predicts he'll end up in a wheelchair.

RadarOnline.com can reveal his knee surgery is just the latest medical misfortune to wallop the 74-year-old rocker.

Phil's Series Of Setbacks

Drumming during a Genesis reunion left Phil Collins with spinal surgery and lasting nerve damage.
Source: MEGA

"He's suffered a series of setbacks, from diabetes to nerve damage and spinal surgery and drop foot," shared an insider.

"Now he can barely walk and is unable to do basic things. Drumming is no longer an option thanks to his limited mobility. He needs a wheelchair or a cane at the very least to get around.

"There are fears he may wind up crippled. People still worry the end is near."

The Against All Odds musician underwent spinal surgery in 2007 for nerve damage from a dislocated vertebra in his neck that he injured while drumming during a Genesis reunion tour.

Collins also sadly developed drop foot, where a person can't lift the front of the foot and ends up dragging and scraping it along the ground.

The Sussudio crooner has battled boozing and in his 2016 memoir, Not Dead Yet, revealed: "Night after night I find myself lying on the bed ... I'm all alone, save for my good friends Johnnie Walker and Grey Goose."

Phil's Bloody Fall

Collins once fell down stairs and was found in a 'pool of blood' from his head injury.
Source: MEGA

He told the BBC he loses his balance and once, "I was walking upstairs too quickly and I fell down. There was a pool of blood around my head."

Collins also suffers from type 2 diabetes and has needed cortisone injections for his vocal cords.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't treat the star, told RadarOnline.com: "I am afraid that he has severe damage to his bones and joints, so he may be stuck with his joint and bone pain.

"It's highly likely he will end up in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warned Collins' worsening diabetes could leave him confined to a wheelchair.
Source: MEGA

"I suspect Phil Collins has severe out-of-control diabetes, which has been exacerbated by his alcoholism and obesity and sloppy eating habits.

"His prognosis is terrible because he has allowed his diabetes to progress to the point where it has damaged his joints, his bones, liver and nerves.

"His prognosis will improve if he loses excess weight, follows all the dietary rules for diabetes, including avoiding all sugar-added foods and refined carbohydrates, and fried foods, has a supervised regular exercise program, which will help control his blood sugar, and takes his diabetes medication."

