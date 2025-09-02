EXCLUSIVE: The Hike From Hell — Parents Brutally Slaughtered While Protecting Young Daughters on Trail by Schoolteacher, 28, Who Was Once Reported for 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Accused monster Andrew James McGann was arrested for the brutal double homicide of a husband and wife, who were slaughtered while protecting their two young daughters on a hiking trail in Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Schoolteacher McGann, 28, was nabbed at a barbershop about 30 miles from the scene of the daytime attack following a five-day manhunt after the bodies of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were discovered at the popular tourist destination, lawmen said.

According to a CNN report, the Brink children, aged 7 and 9, were not physically harmed and sought help at the park's visitor center, saying their parents were stabbed by an assailant.