Which Grains Are Good For Diabetics: Couscous, Cream Of Wheat, Quinoa

Cream of wheat carbs are three times higher than that of quinoa and couscous.

It has 76.5g of carbs per 100g, quinoa has 21.3g of carbs per 100g, and couscous has 23.22g. However, the carbs in quinoa are mostly net carbs.

Quinoa also has a lower GI than the other 2 grains. It has a glycemic index equal to 53, and couscous has a glycemic index of 56. Both are considered moderate GI. The glycemic index of cream of wheat is unknown; however, consuming it may raise your blood sugar levels based on its high carbs content (76.5).

Based on the nutrition fact of quinoa and couscous, their consumption doesn’t raise blood sugar levels: partly due to their moderate GI and partly because they contain high fiber and protein, which slow the digestion process.