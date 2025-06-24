Kevin Costner's Pals 'Have Vicious' Plot' to 'Sabotage' his Ex Christine Baumgartner's Wedding Amid 'Loyalty War' Over Former Couple
When Kevin Costner's ex-wife walks down the aisle, she may see plenty of empty seats, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christine Baumgartner is set to marry her financier fiancé Josh Connor in Hawaii, but insiders say Costner's friends are planning a boycott.
No Love Lost
Costner and Baumgartner's contentious split was finalized in February 2024, and since then there has been no love lost. The Yellowstone star was said to be blindsided when his ex shacked up with his former friend, Connor.
With invites in the mail, the former couple's co-friends are finding themselves forced to pick a side – and it looks like Costner is winning.
"Kevin's true friends immediately cut off Christine and Josh and would never attend their wedding, even if invited," an insider told the Daily Mail. "Their loyalty to Kevin is solid."
Word that the wedding will take place in Hawaii has been a particular nightmare for the Field of Dreams star.
Our insider said: "(It's) one of his favorite spots. He shot Waterworld there and had vacationed there with Baumgartner when they were still together and happy – or so he thought."
Tropical Getaway
Baumgartner and boytoy Connor spent time in the tropical locale in 2023 – just two months after she split with Costner.
Our insider added: "It burns Kevin that she chose this remarkable, magical place to marry his former best friend. He can't hold back the anger.
"They have lots of mutual friends, both famous and non-famous, in the Santa Barbara area, and Kevin is putting his foot down that if they go to her wedding, he's finished with them.
"It's put friends in a difficult position."
Costner Betrayed
Costner was put in a difficult position himself when he first learned of his exes' relationship. The star is said to have found out about the engagement from one of his kids.
Insiders spilled: "Kevin said he felt sucker-punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal.
"He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like betrayal even after all this time."
Costner and Baumgartner were married from 2004 to 2023 and share three children – Cayden Wyatt, 18, Hayes Logan, 16, and Grace Avery, 14.
As part of their divorce, Costner was ordered to pay Baumgartner $63,209 a month in support for their kids. The handbag designer also reportedly received a prenup-ordained settlement of $1.5million.
Sick to his Stomach
Since her divorce, Baumgartner has kept a low-profile in Montecito, California, where she lives in a $3.5million rental home. While scenic Montecito would have served as a prime wedding location, sources claimed Baumgartner chose Hawaii to avoid any "awkwardness" with Costner.
"Christine's happy in her relationship with Josh," our insider said.
They added: "She's sick and tired of Kevin's bitterness and the vibes that come across in his nasty comments – and his inability to move past it and live his own life.
"But Kevin is adamant that she's a witch, and he'll never forgive her. He hates that she's spending his money on this wedding.
"The whole thing makes him sick. He'll be damned if he wishes them happiness."