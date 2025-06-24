Kevin Costner's Pals 'Have Vicious' Plot' to 'Sabotage' his Ex Christine Baumgartner's Wedding Amid 'Loyalty War' Over Former Couple

Costner and Baumgartner's contentious split was finalized in February 2024, and since then there has been no love lost. The Yellowstone star was said to be blindsided when his ex shacked up with his former friend, Connor.

With invites in the mail, the former couple's co-friends are finding themselves forced to pick a side – and it looks like Costner is winning.

"Kevin's true friends immediately cut off Christine and Josh and would never attend their wedding, even if invited," an insider told the Daily Mail. "Their loyalty to Kevin is solid."

Word that the wedding will take place in Hawaii has been a particular nightmare for the Field of Dreams star.

Our insider said: "(It's) one of his favorite spots. He shot Waterworld there and had vacationed there with Baumgartner when they were still together and happy – or so he thought."