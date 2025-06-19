EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's Marriage Hit List — How 'Yellowstone' Icon is Set to Cull Any Pals Who Attend Ex-Wife's Eye-Wateringly Expensive Wedding to Former Friend... Which He's Funding
Yellowstone cowboy Kevin Costner has a burr under his saddle about ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's upcoming wedding – and the huffy hunk is telling friends that anyone who attends the nuptials will be dead to him forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources confide Baumgartner, 51, poured more salt into her 70-year-old ex's wounds when she chose the Aloha State as the location for her nuptials with financier, Josh Connor.
Our insider said: "Kevin's hearing it's happening soon in Hawaii, which happens to be one of his favorite spots.
"He shot Waterworld there and had vacationed there with Baumgartner when they were still together and happy – or so he thought."
Simmering Rage
The blonde was caught on camera enjoying a July 2023 getaway with family pal Connor in the tropical locale – just two months after splitting with the Dances With Wolves stud.
Our insider added: "It burns Kevin that she chose this remarkable, magical place to marry his former best friend. He can't hold back the anger.
"They have lots of mutual friends both famous and non-famous in the Santa Barbara area, and Kevin is putting his foot down that if they go to her wedding, he's finished with them.
"It's put friends in a difficult position."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say Costner was blindsided twice when his wife of 19 years told him that she wanted a divorce – and then took up with Connor.
The pair's contentious split was finalized in February 2024. A judge ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $63,209 a month in support for their kids – Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15 – and the handbag designer also reportedly received a prenup-ordained settlement of $1.5million.
Cash Fury
"Christine's happy in her relationship with Josh," our insider said.
They added: "She's sick and tired of Kevin's bitterness and the vibes that come across in his nasty comments – and his inability to move past it and live his own life.
"But Kevin is adamant that she's a witch and he'll never forgive her. He hates that she's spending his money on this wedding.
"The whole thing makes him sick. He'll be damned if he wishes them happiness."