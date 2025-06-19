EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's Marriage Hit List — How 'Yellowstone' Icon is Set to Cull Any Pals Who Attend Ex-Wife's Eye-Wateringly Expensive Wedding to Former Friend... Which He's Funding

Yellowstone cowboy Kevin Costner has a burr under his saddle about ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's upcoming wedding – and the huffy hunk is telling friends that anyone who attends the nuptials will be dead to him forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources confide Baumgartner, 51, poured more salt into her 70-year-old ex's wounds when she chose the Aloha State as the location for her nuptials with financier, Josh Connor.

Our insider said: "Kevin's hearing it's happening soon in Hawaii, which happens to be one of his favorite spots.

"He shot Waterworld there and had vacationed there with Baumgartner when they were still together and happy – or so he thought."