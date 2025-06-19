Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kevin Costner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's Marriage Hit List — How 'Yellowstone' Icon is Set to Cull Any Pals Who Attend Ex-Wife's Eye-Wateringly Expensive Wedding to Former Friend... Which He's Funding

kevin costner cut pals ex wife wedding yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is ready to drop friends if they dare attend his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's wedding to Josh Connor, right with the handbag designer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Yellowstone cowboy Kevin Costner has a burr under his saddle about ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's upcoming wedding – and the huffy hunk is telling friends that anyone who attends the nuptials will be dead to him forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources confide Baumgartner, 51, poured more salt into her 70-year-old ex's wounds when she chose the Aloha State as the location for her nuptials with financier, Josh Connor.

Our insider said: "Kevin's hearing it's happening soon in Hawaii, which happens to be one of his favorite spots.

"He shot Waterworld there and had vacationed there with Baumgartner when they were still together and happy – or so he thought."

Article continues below advertisement

Simmering Rage

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner cut pals ex wife wedding yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Connor's planned island wedding with Baumgartner has Kevin Costner fuming.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde was caught on camera enjoying a July 2023 getaway with family pal Connor in the tropical locale – just two months after splitting with the Dances With Wolves stud.

Our insider added: "It burns Kevin that she chose this remarkable, magical place to marry his former best friend. He can't hold back the anger.

"They have lots of mutual friends both famous and non-famous in the Santa Barbara area, and Kevin is putting his foot down that if they go to her wedding, he's finished with them.

"It's put friends in a difficult position."

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner cut pals ex wife wedding yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Insiders say pals face Costner's wrath if they attend the nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say Costner was blindsided twice when his wife of 19 years told him that she wanted a divorce – and then took up with Connor.

The pair's contentious split was finalized in February 2024. A judge ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $63,209 a month in support for their kids – Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15 – and the handbag designer also reportedly received a prenup-ordained settlement of $1.5million.

Article continues below advertisement

Cash Fury

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
lyle menendez ex wife brothers convicted killing parents

EXCLUSIVE: Lyle Menendez's Ex-Wife Pleads 'Let the Brothers Go' As Parent Massacre Siblings Keep Fighting for Freedom

hugh jackman fraud deborra lee furness breaks silence years

EXCLUSIVE: Married to a Fraud! Hugh Jackman's Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Finally Breaks Her Silence on 27 Years of 'Torment'

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner cut pals ex wife wedding yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Shunned and bitter, Costner has blasts Baumgartner for using his money to wed her new man.

"Christine's happy in her relationship with Josh," our insider said.

They added: "She's sick and tired of Kevin's bitterness and the vibes that come across in his nasty comments – and his inability to move past it and live his own life.

"But Kevin is adamant that she's a witch and he'll never forgive her. He hates that she's spending his money on this wedding.

"The whole thing makes him sick. He'll be damned if he wishes them happiness."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.