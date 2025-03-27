EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Has Been Chasing Demi Moore for Months' After His Divorce – And 'Thinks a Fling Will be Perfect Distraction From Pain of Her Oscars Snub'
Love-starved Kevin Costner has been secretly pursuing Demi Moore for months – and the Yellowstone alum was one of the first to console her in the wake of her shocking Oscar upset, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite snagging the Golden Globe and SAG awards for best actress, 62-year-old Moore lost out on the Academy Award for Best Actress to 26-year-old Mikey Madison.
Sources tell us single – and very-ready-to-mingle Dances With Wolves star Costner, 70 – wasted no time offering The Substance stunner a shoulder to cry on, after we reported the actor has been making a series of "booty calls" using his little black book to numb the pain of his divorce.
An insider said: "It's no secret that losing out to a woman less than half her age was a hard blow for Demi.
"Kevin has been going out of his way to remind her that she's still one of the most gorgeous women in the world, but he definitely has an ulterior motive."
The two have been flirting for a while, the source added.
They went on: "Now Kevin's looking to strike in the most gentlemanly way by cheering her on and encouraging her not to give up. He's not just blowing smoke either; he really believes she's massively talented and could easily get another shot at the Oscar."
Costner and Moore have been pals for decades, ever since they auditioned – unsuccessfully – for 1983's Flashdance.
According to our source, the seeds of Costner's crush were planted when they costarred in the 2007 thriller Mr. Brooks.
"Nothing ever happened between them, but it's no secret he was pretty wowed by her," they added.
Our source also said: "Any time her name has come up, he's had nothing but good things to say."
Costner is also said to be turning to his longtime friend Billy Bob Thornton, who is partnered with Moore in the Landman series, for help in winning her over.
Our source said: "Billy Bob has been very close to Demi for decades, so he's the perfect person to help ease things along.
"He's been telling Kevin to go for Demi for the longest time.
"It's really up to Demi if she wants to take the flirtation further, and friends think she definitely should."
As readers know, Costner is still reeling from his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's engagement to his former friend, financier Josh Connor.
"Kevin wants a bit of revenge on Christine and he's sure she'd be jealous to see Demi on his arm," the source said. "That's not the only reason he wants to date Demi – but it would definitely be a bonus."