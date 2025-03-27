EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Has Been Chasing Demi Moore for Months' After His Divorce – And 'Thinks a Fling Will be Perfect Distraction From Pain of Her Oscars Snub'

An insider said: "It's no secret that losing out to a woman less than half her age was a hard blow for Demi.

"Kevin has been going out of his way to remind her that she's still one of the most gorgeous women in the world, but he definitely has an ulterior motive."

The two have been flirting for a while, the source added.

They went on: "Now Kevin's looking to strike in the most gentlemanly way by cheering her on and encouraging her not to give up. He's not just blowing smoke either; he really believes she's massively talented and could easily get another shot at the Oscar."

Costner and Moore have been pals for decades, ever since they auditioned – unsuccessfully – for 1983's Flashdance.

According to our source, the seeds of Costner's crush were planted when they costarred in the 2007 thriller Mr. Brooks.

"Nothing ever happened between them, but it's no secret he was pretty wowed by her," they added.

Our source also said: "Any time her name has come up, he's had nothing but good things to say."