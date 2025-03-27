EXCLUSIVE: Why Kate Hudson, 45, is 'Busting' to Grow Her Brood Despite Being Mom of 3 Kids With 3 Different Dads

Bride Wars beauty Kate Hudson is the proud mom of three kids with three different dads, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the feisty blonde is not done baby-making even at age 45 – and is eager to drop another bundle of joy.

The rom-com regular, who recently switched career gears from acting to singing and released her first album, has declared she would welcome a late-in-life pregnancy with her 38-year-old rocker-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

"I could have so many kids," gushed Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn – adding: "I even think about it right now, I'm like, 'Am I totally done?' Because I can't imagine being done!"