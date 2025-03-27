EXCLUSIVE: Why Kate Hudson, 45, is 'Busting' to Grow Her Brood Despite Being Mom of 3 Kids With 3 Different Dads
Bride Wars beauty Kate Hudson is the proud mom of three kids with three different dads, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the feisty blonde is not done baby-making even at age 45 – and is eager to drop another bundle of joy.
The rom-com regular, who recently switched career gears from acting to singing and released her first album, has declared she would welcome a late-in-life pregnancy with her 38-year-old rocker-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
"I could have so many kids," gushed Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn – adding: "I even think about it right now, I'm like, 'Am I totally done?' Because I can't imagine being done!"
Hudson's trio of tykes by different rockers have large age gaps between them.
Her oldest is son Ryder, 21, by Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson – her only hubby – followed by son Bingham, 13, with Matt Bellamy, leader of the English rock group Muse, and 6-year-old daughter Rani with record label owner Fujikawa, her partner of nine years.
"Kate has had seven-and eight-year gaps between children, and with Rani turning 7 later this year, the clock is ticking again," our source said, adding: "And Danny, being younger than Kate, is all for adding to the family."
The insider also said Hudson is inspired by other late-in-life celeb moms such as Halle Berry, Rachel Weisz, Hilary Swank and Janet Jackson – who all gave birth at a later age than Hudson is now.
But the wannabe mom is getting mixed reactions to her plan to add to her family – from her current brood.
"When Kate told Ryder she wants to have another baby, he just said, 'You're joking, right?'" an insider told us.
They added: "He just figured she was trying to get a rise out of him.
But Rani has bugged her mom about giving her a little brother or sister she can boss around, so no one would be happier than her."
The insider also insisted Hudson wants another kid for all the right reasons.
They said: "She's always been a doting mom and she's good at it.
"Doctors have told her she's in excellent health – so there's no reason she can't try for another child, even at her age."