Celebrity > Kevin Costner

How Kevin Costner Really Feels About Ex Christine Baumgartner's Wedding Plans to Former Best Pal — 'It's Bittersweet…'

Split photo of Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner finds Christine Baumgartner's wedding plans 'bittersweet.'

Profile Image

May 27 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

An insider has shared what Kevin Costner really thinks about ex-wife Christine Baumgartner getting remarried to his former close friend after their contentious divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Costner and Baumgartner, 51, were married from 2004 to 2023 and share three children – Cayden Wyatt, 18, Hayes Logan, 16, and Grace Avery, 14.

After their shocking split, Baumgartner was romantically linked to financier Josh Connor, 51, a longtime friend of the ex-couple.

A Painful Chapter For Costner

kevin costner ex christine baumgartner using divorce deal wedding
Source: MEGA

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023.

Just 18 months after Baumgartner and Costner finalized their divorce in February 2024, sources claim she's gearing up to walk down the aisle again.

Baumgartner and Connor are reportedly planning an intimate but lavish Hawaiian wedding with family and close friends in attendance.

Meanwhile, a source claimed buzz about the couple's wedding plans has been "bittersweet" for the Dances with Wolves star.

'He Wants Her To Be Happy'

kevin costner christine baumgartner wedding plans josh connor
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Baumgartner is planning a Hawaiian wedding with Josh Connor.

A source shared: "It's bittersweet for him. More bitter than sweet, so he says, but deep down he truly loves Christine and wants her to be happy.

"She's the mother of his children, and he knows her joy trickles down to the kids."

But Baumgartner isn't the only one who has moved on since the divorce. Costner was romantically linked to folk singer Jewel and has been seen with a much younger woman since their split.

Who's That Girl?

kevin costner dating again no serious relationship
Source: MEGA

Sources said Costner finds his ex-wife moving on 'bittersweet.'

He was recently seen with a mysterious young brunette woman at a West Hollywood nightclub.

A friend of the Yellowstone star said the 70-year-old also confessed it was time he "fully let go" of his previous marriage.

They shared: "'Kevin said he needs to move on and fully let go. Will they one day become close friends? He's not focused on that; what he is focused on is his kids.

"Seeing them happy is all he really cares about, other than his dog, Bobby."

Luxury Wedding Time?

broke kevin costner and christine baumgartners multi million divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Baumgartner reportedly chose not to plan a wedding in California to avoid any 'awkwardness' with her ex-husband.

As for Baumgartner, she's believed to be eyeing luxury Hawaiian resorts for her wedding to Connor.

A separate insider revealed: "Top of the list is Christine's favorite place, the (Four Seasons) Hualalai Resort on the Big Island.

"They both love the water, the beach, and watching the sunset. A sunset wedding is a possibility."

Since her divorce, Baumgartner has kept a low-profile in Montecito, California, where she lives in a $3.5million rental home. She was awarded $60,000 a month in child support from Costner.

While scenic Montecito would have served as a prime wedding location, sources claimed Baumgartner chose Hawaii to avoid any "awkwardness" with Costner.

They said: "Christine knows that Kevin is favored in the community. He's really well-liked and respected.

"Another reason why Hawaii is the preferred choice.

"It would just be awkward to have their wedding in Montecito or in Santa Barbara, where Kevin has made so many contributions."

