Kevin Costner's Mystery Woman Revealed After Divorced Actor Was Spotted on 'Date' — As 'Overweight' Star Crumbling From Broken Love Life
Kevin Costner left fans buzzing on Monday, April 22, when he was spotted with a mystery woman following his string of bad luck when it comes to romantic relationships.
The 70-year-old and the woman enjoyed a lunch outing in Los Angeles, but she isn't exactly a new partner in the still-single actor's life. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman was actually Costner's assistant – who has been by his side and helping him out for two years. A source claimed the pair were just meeting to talk work.
In fact, the assistant was previously spotted with the movie star during an errands run to upscale supermarket Erewhon in Calabasas.
Costner's love life hit a major snag after his wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 – it was finalized in February of 2024.
"Kevin still harbors resentment and anger toward Christine. She's far from his biggest fan, too. It is still so bitter between them," a source had said.
The former couple share joint and physical custody of their three kids: Cayden, 17; Hayes, 15; and Grace, 14.
Costner and Baumgartner's brutal split saw the pair exchange vicious blows, lashing out over assets and a prenuptial agreement, including the actor lowering his child support payments.
It also did not help that Baumgartner ended up getting engaged to financier and Costner's former friend Josh Connor.
Costner's divorce isn't the only thing that has rocked his life lately, as his rumored romance with singer Jewel amounted to nothing and his passion project, a Western film titled, Horizon: An American Saga, completely crashed and burned at the box office.
The amount of stress and rough fortunes has led the Dances With Wolves director to simply cure his woes with food according to an insider.
They stated: "He's eating the stress away, and it's caused him to gain about 30 pounds."
The source claimed the Costner was a lean 170 pounds before his Horizon "hopes and dreams took a nosedive," and now pushing 200 pounds.
"Almost overnight, Kevin's gone from studly to tubby, and people around him are shaking their heads," the insider said.
They added: "He's let himself go, eating takeout from his favorite restaurants – steak and fries, pizza and pasta, and sky-high hamburgers. But he should rein it in because that gut is unattractive, not to mention unhealthy."
And according to longevity specialist Dr. Gabe Mirkin, the Oscar winner may want to keep an eye on his health.
"Several recent pictures show that Kevin has a large belly. When the belly protrudes more than the buttocks, that usually means a person is genetically predisposed to storing fat primarily in the liver, which can lead to diabetes," he stated.
Despite the hard times, Costner – who was raised in a Baptist household – makes sure to focus on his faith and prayers.
He previously mentioned: "The thing about prayer is, it’s not on your time. You can pray for what you want, but it comes to you when it comes to you.
"That’s the difficulty of being human, of being mortal. You want things right now, but that’s not the way it works. “I just kept working towards what I’ve wanted to do."