Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner's Mystery Woman Revealed After Divorced Actor Was Spotted on 'Date' — As 'Overweight' Star Crumbling From Broken Love Life

Photo of Kevin Costner
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner's 'date' wasn't exactly what people thought it was.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kevin Costner left fans buzzing on Monday, April 22, when he was spotted with a mystery woman following his string of bad luck when it comes to romantic relationships.

The 70-year-old and the woman enjoyed a lunch outing in Los Angeles, but she isn't exactly a new partner in the still-single actor's life. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
costner
Source: MEGA

Costner was recently spotted with a mystery woman, who happened to be his assistant.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman was actually Costner's assistant – who has been by his side and helping him out for two years. A source claimed the pair were just meeting to talk work.

In fact, the assistant was previously spotted with the movie star during an errands run to upscale supermarket Erewhon in Calabasas.

Costner's love life hit a major snag after his wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 – it was finalized in February of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
costner
Source: MEGA

The actor is single after his divorce from wife Christine Baumgartner.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kevin still harbors resentment and anger toward Christine. She's far from his biggest fan, too. It is still so bitter between them," a source had said.

The former couple share joint and physical custody of their three kids: Cayden, 17; Hayes, 15; and Grace, 14.

Costner and Baumgartner's brutal split saw the pair exchange vicious blows, lashing out over assets and a prenuptial agreement, including the actor lowering his child support payments.

It also did not help that Baumgartner ended up getting engaged to financier and Costner's former friend Josh Connor.

Article continues below advertisement

Costner's divorce isn't the only thing that has rocked his life lately, as his rumored romance with singer Jewel amounted to nothing and his passion project, a Western film titled, Horizon: An American Saga, completely crashed and burned at the box office.

The amount of stress and rough fortunes has led the Dances With Wolves director to simply cure his woes with food according to an insider.

They stated: "He's eating the stress away, and it's caused him to gain about 30 pounds."

Article continues below advertisement
costners gut reaction
Source: MEGA

The movie star saw his Western film, 'Horizon: An American Saga,' crash at the box office.

Article continues below advertisement

The source claimed the Costner was a lean 170 pounds before his Horizon "hopes and dreams took a nosedive," and now pushing 200 pounds.

"Almost overnight, Kevin's gone from studly to tubby, and people around him are shaking their heads," the insider said.

They added: "He's let himself go, eating takeout from his favorite restaurants – steak and fries, pizza and pasta, and sky-high hamburgers. But he should rein it in because that gut is unattractive, not to mention unhealthy."

Article continues below advertisement

And according to longevity specialist Dr. Gabe Mirkin, the Oscar winner may want to keep an eye on his health.

"Several recent pictures show that Kevin has a large belly. When the belly protrudes more than the buttocks, that usually means a person is genetically predisposed to storing fat primarily in the liver, which can lead to diabetes," he stated.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Split photo of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

Michelle Obama Sounds Off On Making Choices That 'Were Right For Me' and How She's Trying To 'Own Her Life' — As Marriage to Barack Inches Toward 'Divorce'

Photo of Shirley Temple.

Shirley Temple’s Dark Side of Fame — Including Horrifying Death Threats, Money Issues and Being Dumped By Fox Studios Over 'Slumping Ticket Sales'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kevin Costner
Source: MEGA

Costner is said to be adding on the pounds amid the stress.

Despite the hard times, Costner – who was raised in a Baptist household – makes sure to focus on his faith and prayers.

He previously mentioned: "The thing about prayer is, it’s not on your time. You can pray for what you want, but it comes to you when it comes to you.

"That’s the difficulty of being human, of being mortal. You want things right now, but that’s not the way it works. “I just kept working towards what I’ve wanted to do."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.