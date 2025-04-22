EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Costner is 'America's New John Wayne' — Why He Keeps Cowboy Spirit Alive, His Favorite Western Movie and How Prayer Made His Dream Come True

“I don’t know what the other kids did, but I never moved, not once, not even during intermission when the other kids went out for Coke and popcorn," Costner said about his first time watching Wayne's four-hour film How the West Was Won – which also starred other big heavyweights including Jimmy Stewart and Gregory Peck.

He continued: "When the curtain opened, and Spencer Tracy’s voice came on setting the scene, it was like God talking to me, like the scales had fallen from my eyes. Coming across this lake that didn’t have a ripple in it, like glass, was Jimmy Stewart in a birch-bark canoe. He got out, and he showed no fear, and went about his business at a trading post. I wanted to be like him. I loved Westerns then and I love them now."

"If you think my movies are long, you can blame it on that movie," Costner joked, as his most recent western, Horizon: An American Saga, sits at three hours long.