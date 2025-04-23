EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Costner, 70, Has Packed on 30 Lbs and 'Eats The Stress Away' as He Faces Divorce Drama and Career Setback
Even with his career sputtering, RadarOnline.com can reveal Kevin Costner is becoming a bigger star than ever – thanks to packing on 30 pounds.
The 70-year-old actor was spotted grabbing lunch to go with his trusty assistant at posh Erewhon Market in Calabasas, Calif., on April 1, and the former Yellowstone patriarch's big belly was hanging over his tight, low-slung jeans.
Sources said that Costner has been going through tough times as his film project Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 bombed at the box office, and the release of Chapter 2 has been pushed back indefinitely.
Our sources added Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner getting engaged to his financier and former friend Josh Connor has also been a burr in his britches.
"He's eating the stress away, and it's caused him to gain about 30 pounds," said an insider.
According to our source, 6-foot-1 Costner was a lean 170 pounds before his Horizon "hopes and dreams took a nosedive," and now he's crushing the scales at around 200 pounds.
The insider said: "Almost overnight, Kevin's gone from studly to tubby, and people around him are shaking their heads.
"He's let himself go, eating takeout from his favorite restaurants: steak and fries, pizza and pasta, and sky-high hamburgers.
"But he should rein it in because that gut is unattractive, not to mention unhealthy."
Longevity specialist Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Costner, said the star's weight gain could be triggered by stress and lead to insulin resistance, a condition that can cause diabetes.
"Stress elevates blood levels of cortisol, which is associated with increased hunger and weight gain," Dr. Mirkin told RadarOnline.com. "Many people spend too much time eating when they're under great stress.
EXCLUSIVE: How Kathleen Turner's Decades-Long Battle With Painful Disease Completely Derailed Her Entire Career – And Led The Former Sex Symbol To Self-Medicate with Alcohol
"Insulin resistance usually means that the liver is full of fat, which prevents insulin from lowering blood sugar. Indeed, a fatty liver often releases extra sugar into the bloodstream.
"Several recent pictures show that Kevin has a large belly. When the belly protrudes more than the buttocks, that usually means a person is genetically predisposed to storing fat primarily in the liver, which can lead to diabetes."