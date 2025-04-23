EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Costner, 70, Has Packed on 30 Lbs and 'Eats The Stress Away' as He Faces Divorce Drama and Career Setback

Sources said that Costner has been going through tough times as his film project Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 bombed at the box office, and the release of Chapter 2 has been pushed back indefinitely.

Our sources added Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner getting engaged to his financier and former friend Josh Connor has also been a burr in his britches.

"He's eating the stress away, and it's caused him to gain about 30 pounds," said an insider.

According to our source, 6-foot-1 Costner was a lean 170 pounds before his Horizon "hopes and dreams took a nosedive," and now he's crushing the scales at around 200 pounds.