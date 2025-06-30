Your tip
‘Chic is Dead’: Vogue Backlash Roars Over Lauren Sánchez Wedding Cover as Whispers Suggest That’s THE REASON Behind Anna Wintour’s Sudden Exit

photo of jeff bezos
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour stepped down from her role just days before the cover release.

June 30 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

The backlash surrounding Vogue magazine has reached new heights after Lauren Sánchez's wedding cover.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after the big cover announcement, whispers began suggesting it was the reason behind Anna Wintour's sudden exit.

Anna's Reason For Leaving?

anna wintour botches response on allyship in fashion at the met gala
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour stepped down days before the cover.

Following the lavish $50million Bezos wedding, Vogue revealed the June 2025 digital cover star – Mrs. Lauren Sanchez Bezos in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.

The glamorous magazine cover received a hefty amount of criticism, and social media users were even left speculating if the cover was a reason editor-in-chief Anna Wintour stepped down from her role just days prior.

One user wrote: "This is so embarrassing, no wonder Anna stepped down."

Another said: "I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped."

A third added: "Most disappointing cover ever. I see why Anna Wintour wanted to get out the door before this disaster."

Anna's Announcement

vogue anna wintour reveals reason sunglasses indoors trademark look
Source: MEGA

Wintour claimed in February she had no plans to step down.

On June 26, just days before the magazine cover release, news broke Wintour was stepping down from her role at Vogue after 37 years.

It was reported the 75-year-old told staffers she will be seeking a new head of editorial content for the very famous fashion magazine.

Despite the shocking and unexpected change, Wintour will continue working as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at the magazine.

The editor started her career at Vogue back in 1988 after taking over from former editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella.

Just months before her career announcement, Wintour said to King Charles she had no plans to retire from her iconic career.

When the editor was awarded a Companion of Honor at Buckingham Palace, the king asked her if it meant she was going to stop working – to which she replied, "no."

After the honor, she told the PA news agency: "I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honor. It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve."

Bezos Wedding Drama

jeff bezos lauren sanchez million venice wedding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are officially married.

Before the event even kicked off, the Bezos wedding was welcomed with protests in Venice filled with angry locals.

Before the glamorous event started, crowds were already protesting against the wedding in St. Mark's Square – just days before all of the A-list celebrities arrived in the city.

As seen in photos on social media, a huge banner with Bezos's face on it read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more tax."

Members from the group, Everyone Hates Elon, also participated in the protests to bring awareness to the "environmental and social injustice of the wedding."

One member of the group said: "Bezos encapsulates an economic and social model which is steering us towards collapse.

"All to often now social injustice travels on an equal par with the climate, on one side the arrogance of a few billionaires who have a lifestyle that devastates the planet, the other people who suffer daily from the environment crisis."

jeff bezos lauren sanchez million venice wedding everything to know
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez uploaded a photoset of her wedding dress on Instagram.

