‘Chic is Dead’: Vogue Backlash Roars Over Lauren Sánchez Wedding Cover as Whispers Suggest That’s THE REASON Behind Anna Wintour’s Sudden Exit

Following the lavish $50million Bezos wedding, Vogue revealed the June 2025 digital cover star – Mrs. Lauren Sanchez Bezos in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.

The glamorous magazine cover received a hefty amount of criticism, and social media users were even left speculating if the cover was a reason editor-in-chief Anna Wintour stepped down from her role just days prior.

One user wrote: "This is so embarrassing, no wonder Anna stepped down."

Another said: "I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped."

A third added: "Most disappointing cover ever. I see why Anna Wintour wanted to get out the door before this disaster."