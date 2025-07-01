Anna Wintour's Nasty Review of Lauren Sanchez's Style Revealed — As Rumors Ramp Up That Jeff Bezos' Wife's Vogue Cover Was The Reason Behind Editor's Sudden Exit

Following the lavish Bezos wedding, Vogue revealed the June 2025 digital cover star – Mrs. Lauren Sanchez Bezos in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown just after she became a wife.

Even though she landed the magazine's digital cover and married a multi-billionaire, that doesn't mean Wintour's a fan of her style.

Last year, as Sanchez was set to make her Met Gala debut, insiders claimed the fashion editor insisted Bezos' wife could only come to the ball if Wintour had a say in what she decided to wear for the event.

A source told Wintour's biographer Amy Odell the famous editor believes Sanchez has "poor taste" and so was personally helping her select a dress to wear to fashion's biggest night of the year.

Odell claimed Wintour was working with Sanchez to choose between custom designs and wrote: "Anna doesn't always get personally involved in what guests wear."