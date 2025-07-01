Anna Wintour's Nasty Review of Lauren Sanchez's Style Revealed — As Rumors Ramp Up That Jeff Bezos' Wife's Vogue Cover Was The Reason Behind Editor's Sudden Exit
Anna Wintour is known for not holding back her very blunt and vicious fashion opinions.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just after the "wedding of the century," Vogue magazine's queen's thoughts on Jeff Bezos' bride Lauren Sánchez's style have been revealed after she landed the June 2025 digital cover.
Fashion Expert
Following the lavish Bezos wedding, Vogue revealed the June 2025 digital cover star – Mrs. Lauren Sanchez Bezos in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown just after she became a wife.
Even though she landed the magazine's digital cover and married a multi-billionaire, that doesn't mean Wintour's a fan of her style.
Last year, as Sanchez was set to make her Met Gala debut, insiders claimed the fashion editor insisted Bezos' wife could only come to the ball if Wintour had a say in what she decided to wear for the event.
A source told Wintour's biographer Amy Odell the famous editor believes Sanchez has "poor taste" and so was personally helping her select a dress to wear to fashion's biggest night of the year.
Odell claimed Wintour was working with Sanchez to choose between custom designs and wrote: "Anna doesn't always get personally involved in what guests wear."
Anna's Reason For Leaving?
After the big digital magazine cover was revealed following the $50million lavish event in Italy, it received a massive amount of criticism on Instagram.
Social media users were even left speculating if the digital cover was a reason editor-in-chief Wintour stepped down from her role just days before the wedding.
One user wrote: "This is so embarrassing, no wonder Anna stepped down."
Another said: "I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped."
A third added: "Most disappointing cover ever. I see why Anna Wintour wanted to get out the door before this disaster."
Before the cover was released and the event even began, the wedding received criticism from all over the world because the Venice local residents are suffering from tourism issues, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.
Anna's Out
On June 26, just days before the magazine cover release, it was revealed Wintour was stepping down from her role at Vogue after nearly four decades.
It was reported the 75-year-old told staffers she will be seeking a new head of editorial content for the very famous fashion magazine.
Despite the shocking and unexpected change, Wintour will continue working as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at the magazine.
According to a Vogue article about the shocking change, Wintour told staff that the majority of her responsibilities will be the same as before, "including paying very close attention to the fashion industry and to the creative cultural force that is our extraordinary Met Ball, and charting the course of future Vogue Worlds, and any other original fearless ideas we may come up with...and it goes without saying that I plan to remain Vogue’s tennis and theater editor in perpetuity."