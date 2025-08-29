JD Vance 'Moving Fast' to Take Over as Trump Sparks Dementia Fears With 'Memory Lapse' and Bizarre Ramblings...and After Prez Is Seen With Bruises
JD Vance is believed to be preparing to take over for Donald Trump, as the president has continued to spark fears he may not be doing too hot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump's odd ramblings and public appearances with bruises on his hands have only increased the concern over his health.
Is Vance Ready To Take Over As President?
"Slow or fast, [Trump is] headed down," conservative political consultant Rick Wilson said on his Substack. "The circle who knows what's up is very, very small and very, very paranoid. JD Vance knows, and he’s moving fast."
Wilson, who labeled the current state of the White House as "MAGA Hunger Games," pointed to Vance's USA Today interview, in which he said he is prepared to take over the presidency, having received "on-the-job training."
The 41-year-old said in the interview: "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," but then claimed Trump isn't faltering just yet.
"The president is in incredibly good health," the vice president said. "He's got incredible energy."
Is Trump Ready To Step Down?
Trump, 79, wasn't all-in on Vance as his replacement when asked earlier this month, telling reporters: "I think most likely, in all fairness, he's the vice president... I think Marco [Rubio] is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form."
He added at the time: "I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point."
However, later in the day, the former reality star thought of another person who could be president after his term is up: himself.
"I'd like to run; I have the best poll numbers I've ever had," Trump claimed during an interview with CNBC. "You know why? Because people love the tariffs, and they love that foreign countries aren't ripping us off."
Trump's Dementia Fears On Display
Despite his enthusiasm, Trump has sparked concern over how well he will be able to hold up moving forward, as he's already being accused of having a failing memory.
After Trump claimed Maryland governor Wes Moore called him the "greatest president of my lifetime," Moore hit back: "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."
He later explained in an interview on CNN: "I never called him the greatest. And I just find it absolutely comical that that was his... the way he remembered that conversation... The president seems to be obsessed with me."
Meanwhile, during his recent Scotland visit, Trump left social media users confused after he discussed his issue with windmills.
Trump And His Mysterious Bruises
"They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I'm not talking about airplanes," Trump raged while in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He then doubled down and said he "will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us."
Earlier this week, the politician's bruised hand was also under the spotlight, with some claiming Trump was doing all he could to "hide" his apparent injury.
While sitting at the Resolute Desk and speaking to reporters, Trump kept his right hand away from view, including placing his left hand on top of it, and at one point, keeping it behind his desk.
He also appeared to have another bruise, this time on his left hand, which was seen as he golfed with former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday.
Despite this, Trump's former physician, Ronny Jackson, claimed he is "the healthiest president this nation has ever seen."