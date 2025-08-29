JD Vance 'Moving Fast' to Take Over as Trump Sparks Dementia Fears With 'Memory Lapse' and Bizarre Ramblings...and After Prez Is Seen With Bruises

"Slow or fast, [Trump is] headed down," conservative political consultant Rick Wilson said on his Substack. "The circle who knows what's up is very, very small and very, very paranoid. JD Vance knows, and he’s moving fast."

Wilson, who labeled the current state of the White House as "MAGA Hunger Games," pointed to Vance's USA Today interview, in which he said he is prepared to take over the presidency, having received "on-the-job training."

The 41-year-old said in the interview: "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," but then claimed Trump isn't faltering just yet.

"The president is in incredibly good health," the vice president said. "He's got incredible energy."

